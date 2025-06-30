With New York’s heat wave finally breaking, a chic mix of city dwellers and Hamptonites joined host Selby Drummond last week to toast Sézane and their garden-side pop-up with LDV at The Maidstone. Tucked beneath a canopy of wisteria, the charming garden shed has been reimagined as a jewel-box outpost of Parisian elegance, where guests wander past blooming hydrangeas and crackling fire pits before stepping into the dreamy world of the Petit Appartement.

Inside, a custom-curated selection of limited-edition pieces captures the brand’s signature blend of French effortless style and Hamptons laid back ease; think florals, cotton voile, and charmingly undone silhouettes that feel perfectly at home on the East End.

In celebration of its opening, the garden buzzed with familiar faces: Aurora James, Beanie Feldstein, Karen Elson, Katie Lee Biegel, Joey Wölffer, Jen Rubio, Samantha Angelilli and Jamie Singer Soros chatted, each dressed in delicate eyelets, scattered polka dots, and the brand’s floral high-summer prints. Georgia Fowler breezed in post-photoshoot sporting suede shorts and classic espadrilles, while Hannah Bronfman casually caught up with Nordstrom’s Rickie de Sole and Jessica Sailer van Lith, all in Sézane’s latest looks.

As the sun dropped below the trees, the glow of candles and string lights illuminated the scene: Tables with gathered blooms in olive and ecru Traviata vases (beautifully done by Flowers by Ford) and cascading bunches of grapes carefully placed in reticulated ceramic bon bon dishes. Nina Safane of Libraries Without Borders also shared a few heartfelt words on Sézane’s philanthropic arm, DEMAIN, which was founded by owner Morgane Sézalory in 2018. Through the initiative, Sézane donates 100% of profits from a designated item, along with 10% of global online sales each month, to organizations that champion education and broaden access to culture.

Before heading out for the night, guests were given the highly sought after Justine Bag, packed with fresh cut flowers and LDV-branded wine, perhaps as a way to soften the long car or bus ride back to the city for some! The new Sézane pop-up at LDV at The Maidstone, a little slice of Paris, is in residence now through July 27.