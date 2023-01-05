Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner, Louis Eisner. (He who famously uploaded the viral image of The Row designer strolling through the woods with a beer and a machete last summer.) According to sources, the couple tied the know in a small and intimate ceremony at a Bel-Air home with just 50 guests present.

The wedding is said to have happened on December 28, with the private pair partying “late into the night” with their nearest and dearest, as per Page Six.

Good Upper Eastsiders, Ashley Olsen has tied the knot with Louis Eisner. pic.twitter.com/HNf47b3eLw — JAWN PAUL GAULTIER (@dameandconfused) January 5, 2023

Olsen, 36, and Eisner, 35, have been an item since 2017, but seemingly go way back having met through mutual friends as teenagers. In a rare pubic appearance, the former child star accompanied her artist other half to a red carpet event last September for Young Eisner Scholars. The non-profit was founded by Eisner’s dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was previously the president of the David Geffen Company. Fashion also runs in the family, as Eisner’s mom is Lisa Eisner, a former Vogue fashion editor and West Coast editor, photographer, publisher, and now jewelry designer. Among Eisner’s notable fans regularly photographed wearing her pieces are Samira Nasr, Demi Moore, Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Adele, and, you guessed it, Olsen herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Eisner Jewelry (@lisaeisnerjewelry)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.