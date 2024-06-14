NYFW’s Fall 2025 Dates Are Here, Todd Snyder’s New Collab, Plus! Nordstrom Celebrates Pride…

CFDA announces New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 dates

It’s here! New York Fashion Week is just around the corner, as announced this morning by the CFDA. The organization has shared the first calendar for Fall 2025’s slate of runway shows and presentations, which will be held from Friday, Sept. 6 to Wednesday, Sept. 11. Though there’s no word yet on who’s showing this season, we’re keeping our eyes peeled on the CFDA’s website for more upcoming news.

Pride on the Park returns with GOTTMIK at the Park Lane Hotel

Pride Month’s party scene earned a chic addition on Wednesday, when the Park Lane Hotel threw its annual Pride on the Park soirée. Hosted by drag performer GOTTMIK on the Darling Rooftop, the event was held in partnership with the Hetrick-Martin Institute—which also raised donations during the occasion. The rooftop soirée was complete with St-Germain cocktails and music by The Misshapes, with chic guests including Christian Siriano, Marc Bouwer, Amy Harclerode, Kelly Bensimon, Sophie Sumner, Niles Harris, Johnny Bananas, Frederick Anderson, Peter Som, Timo Weiland, DD Fuego, Young Emperors, Hans Tranberg, Omar Hernandez, Phil Meynell, Philip Bloch, James Demelot, Martin Gregory Jerez, Bill Mullen, Marcus Teo, Lorenzo Hill White, Ez de la Rosa, Marco Ovando, Jonathan Morr, Erik Maza, Tyler Shamro, Meecham Whitson Meriweather, Greg Calejo, Walt Cassidy, Lisa Raden, Liz Vap, and Robert Reus.

All images: Jade Greene

Todd Snyder & Navot Miller launch Pride capsule at the Fire Island Pines

Todd Snyder went into the woods—the Fire Island Pines, to be exact—for his latest Pride capsule collection. The designer and artist Navot Miller joined forces for a new collaboration, featuring a multicolored towel, tote bag, shirt, swim trunks, and a bucket hat—which you can find now on Snyder’s website. To mark the event, Snyder threw a Fire Island pool party at Brian Atwood and Jake Deutsch’s house in support of Visual Aids, where guests drank LALO Tequila cocktails and danced to DJ Emil Cohen’s beats before taking a dip. The splashy event’s attendees included Dan Wakeford, Tommy Hart, Hal Rubenstein, Chris Gelinas, Vance Garrett, Andrew Van Sant, Eddie Roche, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Hetrick-Martin Institute celebrate Pride at Nordstrom’s men’s store

On Tuesday, Nordstrom toasted Pride Month with the Hetrick-Martin Institute at its sharp men’s store. The dapper affair found guests mingling while shopping, receiving ATWATER manicures, and sipping cocktails, all to beats from DJ Linda Bradford. During the event, 20% of all purchases made were donated to the Institute up to $20,000, bringing the moment a charitable spin. Chic attendees included Preston Konrad, Scott Shapiro, Corin Christian, Marcus Teo, Gregory Littley, Timothy Hughes, Scott Shapiro, and Taylor Reed.

All images: Courtesy of Nordstrom

