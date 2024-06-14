This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Madeline Hirsch is now fashion features director at InStyle.

2. Jessica Andrews is now senior content director at PS.FeelGood. She was previously fashion director at Popsugar.

3. Mathieu Baboulène is now global communications director at Versace.

4. Cecile Cabanis is now deputy finance director at LVMH.

5. Marissa Elias is now senior manager, talent acquisition at Condé Nast.

6. Rachel Janc and Condé Nast have parted ways. Previously, she was director of communications at the company.

7. Noah Shelley is now casting director at Family Style. Sara Morosi is now photo director at the company. Justin Rose is now contributing designer at the company.

8. Sarah Lundgren is now senior director at Michele Marie PR.

9. Kelle Knight is now senior director, PR at Kendra Scott.

10. Kayla Zoleta is now director, global energy marketing, collaborations, and Americas PR at Timberland.

11. Andrea Ryhal is now associate account director at The Lede Company. Logan Almbery is now account coordinator at the company.

12. Denise Rapp is now junior manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

13. Huy Vu is now Junior Account Executive at Gia Kuan Consulting.

14. Jake Tredo is now managing director at Moxie Communications Group.

15. Atiana Smith is now junior manager within the Celebrity & Influencer division at SHADOW.

16. Caroline Hoff is now senior account manager at The Consultancy PR. Krissy Avena is now senior account manager at the company. Katie Curie is now senior account manager at the company.

17. Jess Martino is now senior account executive at Quinn PR. Ahmad Edilio Hamid is now senior account executive at the company.

18. Logan Potter is now manager at Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

19. Chris Turk and Purple PR have parted ways.

20. Bianca Busketta is now representing Skinfix in the United States.

21. Purple PR is now representing Achilles Ion Gabriel.

22. Karla Otto is now representing ZIIP Beauty.

23. Guglielmo Bava’s Kapture Media is now representing Family Style in Europe.

24. Ellen Molina is now representing Basically Soho.

25. Van Etten is now representing Fenity.

26. The Woods & Co. is now representing Unplain.

27. Fisher Public Relations is now representing HPPY Skin.

28. The Larson Project is now representing Méga.

29. Magnolia PR is now representing FLATOUTbear.

30. T&Co. is now representing MAY Botanicals.

31. 42West is now representing Max Alexander.

32. Anastasia Fox is now representing Kody Phillips.

33. Sunoco is now a brand ambassador for Amiri.

34. Jeremy Scott has released a new collaboration with CYBEX.

35. AntiSocial Social Club has launched a capsule collection with 24 Hours of Le Mans.

36. Blvck Paris has launched a watch collaboration with Golden Concept.

