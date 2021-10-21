Runway

Watch The Bottega Veneta Show Live Right Here (Or From Times Square!) At 9PM EST

written by Freya Drohan
Daniel Lee is headed to Detroit to showcase Bottega Veneta Salon 03. The British creative director has been opting to host his seasonless collections outside of the traditional calendar (read: Salon 01 in London and Salon 02 in Berlin) for a minute — but we’re all keen to see why Music City was selected as the backdrop of choice this time around.

The brand will also stream the show live in Times Square, Thursday October 21, at 9PM. Not ready to face the crowds? No problem! Tune in from the comfort of your own home, below:

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

Daniel October 21, 2021 - 3:59 PM

It’s Motor City, not Music City.

