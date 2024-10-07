Mytheresa Acquires Yoox Net-A-Porter From Richemont

In one of the most viral retail announcements this year, online fashion platform Mytheresa has acquired Yoox Net-A-Porter from Swiss group Richemont. According to a brand release, Richemont sold Yoox Net-a-Porter to Mytheresa for €555 million in cash (approx. $608.8 million USD). The new deal finds Mytheresa aiming to expand into a digital luxury group, which includes three storefronts for Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter, and Mr. Porter—plus an off-priced division that combines Yoox and The Outnet—according to CEO Michael Kliger. Additionally, Richemont will have the power to nominate a member and an observer to Mytheresa’s Supervisory Board. The transaction itself is set to close in the first half of 2025, leaving much to look forward to!

Jacob Elordi Hits The Road For Bottega Veneta’s New Campaign

Pack your bags! Bottega Veneta is taking a trip to the desert for its new “Going Places” campaign, with brand ambassador Jacob Elordi in tow. Inspired by the spirit of travel, the new campaign by photographer Alec Soth finds Elordi leaping through landscapes in full Bottega looks. His travel wardrobe includes a suede jacket over a plaid shirt, tie, and trousers, as well as a dark sweater and belted trousers. Core shots find him posing in a minimalist white tank top over light khakis while barefoot, accompanied by Bottega’s newest version of its Andiamo weekender bag—a heritage-inspired design by Matthieu Blazy. The campaign launch follows the success of Blazy’s Spring 2025 runway show, an industry-wide highlight at Milan Fashion Week.

All images: Alec Soth

Gap & Cult Gaia Are Bringing Day-To-Day Denim A Beachy Flair

Gap can officially add Cult Gaia to its list of stylish collaborators! The two brands have announced a collaborative holiday collection, featuring 35 pieces of womenswear and kids’ apparel. The range includes styles merging Gap’s versatile separates with Cult Gaia founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat’s empowering glamour, including a denim bustier, backless shirt, vegan fur coat, jeans, and a casual sweatshirt and hoodie—all accented with details from gleaming chain links to “GAIA” lettering. With Hekmat and Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen at the helm, the fashionable line is accompanied by an equally fashionable campaign by Louise and Maria Thornfeldt, which stars Tina Kunakey, Kristina Byerley, Kelly Lim, Irene Law, and Christen Rhule. You can discover the full Gap x Cult Gaia collection when it launches on October 10 on Gap.com and select stores. Happy shopping!

All images: Louise and Maria Thornfeldt

A-Cold-Wall Founder Samuel Ross Is Launching A Collab With Zara

Zara‘s found its latest collaborator in SR_A and A-Cold-Wall founder Samuel Ross. Set for an early 2025 release, Ross’ SAMUEL ROSS_ACCESS Engineered by Zara line will feature versatile pieces with added functionality. Though we have yet to see the full range, there’s already more on the way; Ross will continue releasing the line across multiple seasons on a bi-annual schedule. Mark your calendars!

Nicky Hilton & Rebecca Vallance Team Up For A Glitzy Holiday Capsule!

‘Tis the season! Fashion designer Rebecca Vallance has partnered with it-girl Nicky Hilton on a sparkling new capsule collection, just in time for the holiday season. The stylish duo’s collaboration combines Vallance’s signature elegance with Hilton’s sophisticated glamour, with pieces ranging from $680 to $1,360. Their 31-piece line includes a variety of party-ready dresses in numerous lengths, as well as a sleek lace jumpsuit and two floor-length gowns. For an elevated flair, all are accented with details like sparkling sequins, rosettes, bows, polka dots, and gleaming crystals, cast in a sharp seasonal palette of red, white, black, maroon, and icy blue—which you can discover now on RebeccaVallance.com. Hilton, however, took the collab one step further by doubling as its model, posing in the collection for an ornate shoot at Claridge’s Hotel in London. Tres chic!

All images: Courtesy of Rebecca Vallance

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.