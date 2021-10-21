Editor’s Pick: Spellxbabyanythingxelle Capsule Collection

What: An 18-piece collection that embodies a modern bohemian vibe to perfection. In short—sure, you could wear it freely roaming the fields with your horse, but it’d still look pretty damn good on a busy subway cart too. (Just close your eyes, you could be anywhere!!)

Who: Australian social media star and entrepreneur Elle Ferguson and her jewelry designer sister Lucie Ferguson (founder of Baby Anything brand) teamed up with Australia’s sustainably-driven gypset-inspired label lifestyle label Spell on the capsule. And true to Elle Ferguson’s undeniable influence, it’s selling quicker than you could gallop through those wide open wields you’re dreaming about.

Why: Feast your eyes! From carefree maxi dresses that can be dressed up or dressed down, to a vintage-style tee mini, loose printed shirting, and multi-tasking accessories, it’s feels like a mental vacay just donning one of these pieces.

Where: spell.com

How much: from $69