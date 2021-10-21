Daily News: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Sex & Love Series Airs Today, Carrie’s Latest Viral Dress Is Just $125, Gucci’s L.A. Show Date, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Gucci’s next show outing is November 2

Take note, Angelenos—Alessandro Michele is bringing Milanese maximalism to Hollywood Boulevard to present his “Gucci Love Parade” collection on November 2. During the initial stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, Michele was one of several major designers to announce that he would showcase collections on his own terms. And, unlike some of his peers, he has stayed true to his word. Will we see another co-branded “hacking” like the Balenciaga-infused Aria collection? Who knows! What we do know is that in conjunction with the show, Gucci will provide support to various mental health organizations and charitable initiatives that aim to eradicate the community’s homelessness crisis.

Gwyneth wants to teach you sex-ed

Vagina-scented candles, yoni eggs, and intimate steaming controversies aside, goop, as a platform, is truly committed to educating and promoting open conversation around sexual pleasure and health—after all, who could forget the groundbreaking The Goop Lab episode on the female orgasm gap, featuring the late Betty Dodson. Today, Sex Love & Goop hits Netflix screens. The docu-series aims to pair real life couples up with sex therapist to get to the root of their physical and emotional connection issues, while GP investigates topics such as female dissatisfaction in the bedroom. Get a teaser below:

Carrie’s latest look goes viral

Following the furore caused by her instantly-sold out baby blue Norma Kamali Diana dress last week, the latest pap shots of SJP on the And Just Like That set speak more to the kooky style that propelled Carrie Bradshaw to fame from the get go. The actress was seen in a pink and white gingham number, cozy cardi, and, rather bizarrely, purple cleaning gloves to go and a Babushka-style head scarf. Hey, we did predict the return of gloves as a Spring Summer ’22 trend….albeit this wasn’t quite what we were thinking. Anyway! Later that day we got back to thinking about the dress—and it turns out it’s the Snap Housedress from local New York City-based designer Batsheva, which comes in at $125. Even sitting pretty in a Park Avenue penthouse with Mr Big (…Bucks), we love to see that our girl is still one for an affordable fashion find.

Carolyn Murphy x MOTHER is now shoppable—for a cause!

Beloved supermodel and environmental advocate Carolyn Murphy has teamed up with MOTHER to create a limited-edition 14-piece capsule—and you can bet that there’s thoughtful initiatives front and center! The capsule, available now, will benefit the Sierra Club through a donation of $50,000 to the organization. The line, which utilizes some of Murphy’s own sketches in embroideries, is also an extension of the 60% MOTHER up-cycling initiative (using pre- and post-consumer waste and deadstock fabrics). The range can be found on Net A Porter now, with prices from $50-$495.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation honors Stella McCartney

The recent virtual BCRF Virtual Symposium & Awards Luncheon, which raised an impressive $2.85 million to further the fight against Breast Cancer, welcomed almost 1,000 attendees from around the world. During the inspiring event, designer Stella McCartney, OBE was honored with the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award in recognition of her dedication and advocacy for Breast Cancer Awareness and Research. McCartney has been a tireless advocate for the cause, having lost her photographer mom, Linda, to the disease in 1998. During the event, she said: “This is a cause close to all of our hearts. I lost my ​mum to breast cancer and have committed myself to ending this disease. I’m so proud to stand with BCRF,” said Stella McCartney. “Let’s keep their great work going so that nobody ever has to lose another loved one to this devastating disease. Thank you again for this incredible honor. Truly, I am so, so grateful.”

Natural Diamond Council launch DIAMONDS coffee table book with Assouline

Don’t just brighten up your coffee table this winter, make it positively shine. The Natural Diamond Council has released their first ever coffee table book, DIAMONDS, today, in partnership with Assouline. Inside the glossy tome, you’ll find a glittering walk through of the most famous diamonds worn by fashion icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Moss, Madonna, Serena Williams, Blake Lively, and more. The book also includes captivating shots of gems by the likes of Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Mikael Jansson, and Zoey Grossman—and there’s even a forward by British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful.

Roland Mouret Body is here

Roland Mouret is famed for its body-shaping Galaxy dress, which ruled the red carpet in the aughts, so it’s clear the female form has always been a guiding force for the brand. Today, the label revealed its first athleisure collection—aptly titled Roland Mouret Body! With overall mental and physical wellness front of mine, the pieces follow Mouret’s Color Therapy approach; the application of hues to bring balance. Furthermore, they’re sculpting, supportive, high stretch, and high performance to boot.

