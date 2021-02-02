Vittoria Ceretti Stuns In The New Alberta Ferretti Campaign

Last Fashion Month, we wrote about how the sexy and sultry nightie looked set to take over from the shapeless day dresses we were living in at the time. It was a prediction in direct response to the flowing, floaty, and downright flirty numbers that Alberta Ferretti sent down the runway in Milan. So, what a joy it is to see them modeled off the catwalk on the perennially-elegant Vittoria Ceretti. A lovely little reminder, that despite the plummeting East Coast temperatures and dreaded snow sludge, that spring is indeed on the horizon.

In the newly-unveiled SS ’21 advertising campaign, the 22-year-old brunette beauty perfectly embodies the easy, breezy, and innately chic nature of the collection. Of the designs, Ferretti herself said she wanted to create feminine pieces which “embrace[d] kindness and a certain seductive softness” and these images do the perfect job of actualizing that goal.

Beyond the mood-enhancing Grecian goddess-style frocks in sunset yellow, biscuit, and pistachio, the styling of the separates—romantic blouses, a broderie Anglaise jumpsuit, tailored trousers, and a floral buckle belt that’s quickly found its way into my heart—is a sight to behold and a lesson in Italian elegance.

Watch the campaign in action below:

