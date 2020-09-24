Say Goodnight to Nap Dresses, SS ’21 Will Be All About The Sexy Nightie

House dresses, prairie frocks, and cottagecore: it’s about time we put them to bed. While 2020 was the year for comfy and cozy daywear pieces built for lounging, next year we’ll reclaim the slinky nightie and give it a whole new lease of life.

And we have Alberta Ferretti to thank for that. For her Spring Summer ’21 offering showcased in Milan, she put forward her usual overtly-feminine style of romantic fabrics and pastel separates. But woah, we almost weren’t ready for the chic-yet-sultry dresses that were inter-spliced throughout the collection: a parade of sheer, floaty, and just downright hot dresses that would send anyone’s pulses races. Although, why were we surprised? Considering that Ferretti will celebrate her 40th year in business next year, she clearly knows her way around a good frock, and one that is perfect for the collective mood at the time.

She said of these new designs, “My gut instinct was to embrace kindness and a certain seductive softness. I believe that it stems from self-confidence and from the acceptance of the natural power of femininity.”

Between Imaan Hammam in an embroidered bustier mini dress with a sheer ballerina skirt, and those butterscotch-hued Grecian-style chiffon treats, it made us remember what it felt like to up the ante. After the year we’ve had, with our finery relegated to the backs of our closets, we deserve a moment to flit around freely in a NSFW dress again… 2021; you’ve been warned.

See our favorite dresses from the collection below:

Watch the full show below:

