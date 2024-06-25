Chanel took a trip to the opera for its Fall 2024 couture collection. Held on Tuesday morning, the brand’s latest show—the final collection by creative director Virginie Viard, and the first runway since her exit announcement earlier this month—was presented by its Fashion Creation Studio at the Palais Garnier opera house, which also served as its main inspiration.

This season, Chanel’s haute couture was decidedly sophisticated. The brand’s six ateliers and 150 designers created the collection, which paid direct homage to Chanel’s history with the Palais—as well as the Palais’ own place in the worlds of dance and the arts. Models including Amelia Gray strolled through the venue’s gilded corridors and famous main staircase, themed as a night at the opera with a set by detector Christophe Honoré.

What do Chanel’s ladies wear to the opera? According to Viard’s team, dresses in both mini and floor-lengths, evening gowns, and flowing capes, all crafted from velvet, tulle, satin, and lacquered jersey. True to Viard’s past collections, much of the color palette included tones of black, ivory, and pale pink—with tonal pops of color throughout, including purple, fuchsia, burgundy, gold, silver, and pale green. The collection consistently nodded to Chanel’s brand signatures, courtesy of a vast lineup of tweed skirt sets and suiting.

For a whimsical finish, each model also wore a large black silk bow in her hair—which both hinted at both Viard’s feminine approach to design and the elegance of dancing ballerinas. Dance also served as a core inspiration to the collection, as well—particularly as Chanel’s a core patron of the Opéra national de Paris, Ballet de l’Opéra, and the Paris ballet season’s opening gala.

Gabrielle Chanel’s historic costumes for 1928’s Apollon Musagète and 1924’s Le Train Bleu ballets were nodded to through an array of sheer dresses. Tutu skirts, ruffled waistlines, puffed sleeves, and eye-catching accents from off-shoulder capes to embroidered flowers appeared to directly hail from the Palais’ own productions. That same drama was key to the finale, where models stood across the Palais’ famous main staircase as a united front—all imbued with the spirit of the stage.

Below, discover more looks from Chanel’s Fall 2024 couture collection.

