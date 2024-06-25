Rodd & Gunn debuts new U.S. boutique in Flatiron District

Menswear brand Rodd & Gunn celebrated the opening of its first U.S. flagship store with a Flatiron soirée. Held at the brand’s freshly opened boutique, guests including Marcel Floruss, Carl Radke, Johnny Sibilly, Ian Paget, Garrett Swan, Ryan Winter, Steven Sharpe, and more mingled while viewing Todd & Gunn’s new summer collection. The evening was complete with cocktails and bites by Rodd & Gunn’s executive chef, Matt Lambert. Today, you can discover the new lodge-style boutique, influenced by Kiwi heritage and classic men’s dressing, at 125 Fifth Avenue.

All images: Rodd & Gunn/Robb Tirell

Evan Kline’s Klinetime Pride returns with a bang at Bronze Owl & It’s HIM

Nightlife personality Evan Kline brought back his annual Klinetime Pride party to celebrate Pride Month with a burst of glamour. The Roberto Morean-produced event, which raised funds for the LGBT Center, began at Bronze Owl—where attendees enjoyed cocktails and bites with beats by The Muses’ Jack James Busa and Daniel Walters. Just before midnight, the celebration shifted to Hell’s Kitchen hotspot It’s HIM Bar, where everyone danced the night away to sounds from STILETTO and DJ P_A_T. For a sweet surprise, Kline also blew out his birthday candles with a rainbow cake at the celebration, applauded by guests including CT Hedden, Lucas Stowe, Matthew Cancel, Samantha Olson, Mayyur Girotra, Colby Smith, Ira Madison, Jesus and Antonio Estrada, Donna Farizan, John Mangru, Jimmy Pezzino, Konnor Ryan, Djiun Wang, Terrence Edgerson, Martin Soto, Brad Mondo, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Klinetime Pride

Pinstripe’s app launch brings sharp style to Williamsburg

New shopping app Pinstripe, founded by Sam Blumenthal and Taro Tomiya, celebrated its launch with an after-dark party at 5th House in Brooklyn. The night found guests sipping margaritas and cocktails while discovering the app’s features—which allow users to discover local shopping destinations including pop-up boutiques, sample sales, and thrift stores customized to their needs and tastes. A surprise DJ set by Mindchatter ended the evening with a groovy disco flair.

All images: David Litner/Courtesy of Pinstripe

Disney toasts Donald Duck’s 90th birthday with Rockefeller Center bash

Disney celebrated Donald Duck’s 90th anniversary with a 90s-themed block party at Rockefeller Center’s HERO NYC. Guests including Busy Phillips, Kissy Simmons, Gregory Diaz IV, Vienna Skye, Brooke Fischer, and Kalen Allen explored the party’s New York-themed activations—including previews of new collaborations with Pandora, Baublebar, Hot Topic, and more—all while enjoying hot dogs, bao buns, and an array of themed cocktails and mocktails. The night was complete with an electric performance by DJ Pee Wee (also known as Anderson .Paak), who delighted guest with a mix of his own songs and popular selections from Fergie, Nelly Furtado, Gwen Stefani, and more.

