Daily News: Cantering at Chanel Couture, Nicky Hilton Expecting Baby #3, Jude & Raff Law’s New Campaign, Jennifer Lopez For Coach, And More!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild announces pregnancy

Congrats are in order for Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her husband James. The couple, who wed in 2015, revealed that they are expecting their third child. The New York-based pair are already parents to Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora Marilyn, 4. The 38-year-old businesswoman and social fixture is due this summer. Congrats!

Chanel said they have the horses in the back

Giddy up! To open the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show today, Virginie Viard enlisted Charlotte Casiraghi, professional princess-to-be and equestrienne, to gallop down the runway on a stallion horse: that’s one way to make an entrance. In her show notes, Viard said she wanted to give the Chanel girl an unexpectedly sporty guise with this elaborate offering.“I like the classic Chanel, and I like sport and it’s funny to think that the Chanel tailleur is something you can wear for playing golf, or riding a horse,” she said, explaining how she worked with Karl Lagerfeld’s long-time collaborator Xavier Veilhan on the set design. The collection was also a nod to Mademoiselle Gabrielle’s Chanel, which manifested in skirts that revealed a feather dress underneath, chiffon and organza minis with uneven hems, and trailing scarf panels that drifted off the shoulder: a Coco Chanel staple of the 1920s. If you ever find yourself in couture while in the saddle, know that this is what Viard and Veilhan would’ve wanted!

Jennifer Lopez and Meg Thee Stallion front new Coach campaign

Coach has introduced its Spring 2022 campaign starring Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Kōki. “That’s My Ride” asks friends of the brand what way they prefer to get around town–no matter how luxurious or subtle! Lensed by Tyler Mitchell, the campaign reimagines Coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage motifs, its recognizable house logo, in a new punchy palette. The campaign also features our favorite TikTok stars Parker Kit Hill and Elsa Majimbo, as we travel around the world learning how the Coach Family gets from point A to point B.

A family affair: Jude Law and son Raff team up for Brioni

Italian luxury menswear brand Brioni has two new ambassadors–and they’re related! Jude Law and his son Raff will both debut their new roles in the spring 2022 campaign, photographed by Craig McDean. British actor Jude Law notably has a career full of accolades, and his son Raff is quickly following in his father’s footsteps, having starred recently in the 2021 film Twist. “Sharing the frame with my father for Brioni is very exciting,” he says, “Although we naturally both have different tastes and perspectives, we share a lot of the same passions, too.” Law’s daughter Iris is also no stranger to the fashion spotlight, having routinely starred in campaigns for the likes of Fendi, La Perla, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry. Talk about solid genes!

Max Mara to show next Resort collection in Lisbon in June 2022

Max Mara is taking us on vacanza, this time to the Portuguese capital of Lisbon. For the past couple of years, Max Mara has been traveling outside of their Italian home base for Resort, staging shows in Ischia, New York, London, Shanghai, and Berlin. Now that travel restrictions have begun to lighten, the brand is on the move again and is taking full advantage of showcasing a collection in a new city. Although the exact location of the Portuguese show is still unknown, Lisbon offers landscapes that would pair perfectly with the Italian house’s signature style. Watch this space!

The survey results are in: how much are people really making in fashion?

Sound the klaxon. Fashionista.com has released the results of their highly-anticipated annual survey, revealing what industry insiders are really taking home in their paychecks. The anonymous survey of some 850 professionals across sectors (including retail, styling, editorial, PR, marketing, photography, and product development) is an eye-opening read as always. The field with the highest entry-level pay was editorial, with an average salary of $54,570 for those just starting in the industry. On the opposite side of the spectrum, those with 20+ years of experience got the highest pay, $246,000 on average, and mostly in the Public Relations field. Most of the jobs that garnered $100k+ salaries were in buying/retail/sales, while the lowest average salaries were in styling. Read it (and weep!) here.

Dua Lipa is WSJ. Mag’s newest digital cover star

Dua Lipa has a new cover out! The music star talks to WSJ. Magazine about her many, many projects, keeping her relationship private, releasing her album Future Nostalgia in the midst of a global pandemic, and more. “Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know,” she says of her romantic life and relationship with Anwar Hadid. “I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors. My circle’s really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy.”

Moncler makes a commitment to go fur-free

As part of the release of their second Born to Protect collection, Italian outerwear company Moncler has announced that they will be going fur-free starting Spring 2024. This decision matches Moncler’s commitment to responsible business practices and its long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organization LAV, for which they are a representative of the Fur Free Alliance. The Born to Protect collection features lower-impact materials in an attempt to make more sustainable clothes and garments; the company is using recycled nylon and polyester, organic cotton, wool, and down sourced according to specific sustainability standards. Brava!

Vilebrequin appoints IMG to extend its brand worldwide

Vilebrequin is going global! The French swimwear line has appointed IMG to extend its brand globally through product and brand licensing partnerships in a multi-year global deal. The brand will work with IMG to creatively extend into wider lifestyle categories, bringing their sun-kissed “joie de vivre” spirit to us in multiple different ways. Vilebrequin has already mastered the art of creating swimwear, so deciding to expand their empire globally is a natural next step. Although Vilebrequin and IMG have still not shared the details of what new products we can expect from them, it’s safe to say that we will be patiently waiting for their next announcement.

