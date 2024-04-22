Mother Denim checks into the Greenwich Hotel

Mother Denim ‘s co-founders Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding celebrated their ties to music with a cocktail party at the Greenwich Hotel. The occasion found guests mingling in the hotel’s chic penthouse suite, complete with a performance by Selah Marley—whose mother, Ms. Lauryn Hill, stepped in as her backup vocalist. Guests outfitted in their best Mother denim for the occasion included Pat Cleveland, Daria Strokous, Candice Huffine, Eniko Mihalik, Meena Harris, Brianna Lance, Elana Fishman, Harry Hill, Minnie Mills, Coco Baudelle, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Jenna Rennert, Caitlin Burke, Tyler Sparling, Madhulika Sharma, and more.

All images: Zev Starr-Tambor/Courtesy of Mother Denim

Anti Social Social Club parties with Gen Z at Partea arcade

New York’s cool kids hit the arcade on Thursday night—but this wasn’t your standard neon-lit affair. Streetwear label Anti Social Social Club took over Partea with the “Major” drop from its Spring 2024 collection, which attendees could win through claw games. Talkhouse Encore’s canned cocktails were shared with the venue’s signature snacks, while Sam Kang snapped attendees for his instant photo Instagram series. The Gen Z pack on the scene included Emely Moreno, Vienna Skye, Matthew Cancel, Tara Larson, Ryan Bailey Potter, Ivan Lam, Laura Spriet, Matt Peterson, Eric Sedeno, Spencer Thomas, Shane Anderson, Devin Kasparian, Nathan Katsuki, Ray Kam, Gaby Keiderling, Nicole Cancel, Elaina Bernstein, Olivia Combemale, Chaunielle Brown, and more. Get out your quarters!

Lara Eurdolian and Patricia Field’s rescue dogs hit the runway

PrettyConnected founder and author Lara Eurdolian took over Flying Solo’s vibrant Soho store with close friend Patricia Field on Sunday—all in the name of good cause! During the occasion, Eurdolian and Field co-hosted a Dog Rescue Runway Show featuring senior rescue dogs from Animal Haven, PupStarz Rescue, Gatto Pups and Friends, and True North Rescue Mission to raise awareness for rescue adoption. Stars including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Margaret Josephs, and Chris Redd attended to support the the cause, which also celebrated the 18th birthday of Eurdolian’s own rescue Pomeranian, Charlie King. Afterwards, guests including Bayr Ubushi, Juliana Martins, KhrystyAna Kazakova, Phillip Bloch, Leckie Roberts, and Marc Lupo continued the party with champagne and pies from Williamsburg Pizza.

Additional reporting by Bella Becker.

