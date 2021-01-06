V’s Sexy 2021 Calendar Features Bella, Irina, Valentina, and More!

This year is off to a steamy start, thanks to V Magazine and VMAN! The fashion tomes unveiled their 2021 limited-edition calendar this week, which features hot shots of models like Pietro Boselli, Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, and more models of the moment.

Of course, being V, the calendar comes with a fashion-forward twist—thanks to a collaboration with Emporio Armani (2021 marks the label’s 40th anniversary). The diverse cast was also photographed and styled by a range of industry favorites, including Nicola Formichetti (who notably styles Lady Gaga) and Steven Klein.

Below, we’ve profiled the publication’s star-studded preview of 2021, which you can order online now….although only 1,000 copies exist—and are understandably selling fast! Go, go, go!

January — Bella Hadid

Ciao, Bella! The supermodel kicks off the new year in striking Armani lingerie, photographed by Renell Medrano.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

February — Irina Shayk

Shayk’s supermodel status remains unquestionable in 2021. If captions are to be believed, the industry icon’s stunning shot came from just 30 minutes in the studio with photographer Rowan Papier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

March — Taras Romanov

The VMAN muse was styled by Matthew Ellenberger in a pants-less look for this sultry Steven Klein shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taras Romanov (@tarasvromanov)

April — Valentina Sampaio

Why not enter spring with a power pose, as per Sampaio (lensed by Alvaro Beamud Cortes, no less)? Following an international debut as Sports Illustrated‘s first openly transgender covergirl, the fashion world’s latest favorite stuns in an Armani one-piece for April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Sampaio (@valentts)

May — Kailand Morris

Menswear darling Kailand Morris rocks a pair of Armani briefs (styled by the one and only Nicola Formichetti!) in Hollywood, and photographed by Damon Baker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailand (@kailandmorris)

June — Xiao Wen Ju

China’s finest collide in the month of June, as Xiao Wen Ju poses for fashion photography darling Leslie Zhang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine)

July — Pietro Boselli

July is heating up, thanks to Pietro Boselli! The Italian model, math professor, and fitness influencer is all of our #summerbodygoals in a pair of Emporio Armani briefs, lensed by Solve Sundsbo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VMAN (@vman)

August — Precious Lee

Lee is a summertime vision in black lace and tulle, as seen through Luigi and Iango’s lens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRECIOUS LEE (@preciousleexoxo)

September — Sean O’Pry

Iconic (and eternally handsome) male model O’Pry is already inspiring our fall fitness game, thanks to this shot by Chris Colls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean O’Pry (@seanopry55)

October — Mayowa Nicholas

The gorgeous Nicholas takes a dip for the month of October, as lensed by Blair Getz Mezibov.

November — Nyle DiMarco

DiMarco strikes a Top Model-worthy pose for Doug Inglish in Los Angeles.

December — DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver—who just signed to IMG last fall—closes the year in a pair of merry and bright red Armani trunks, shot by Jessie Rieser.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.