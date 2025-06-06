Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Scarlett Gasque Corsetry

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Scarlett Gasque, Editor's Pick, lingerie, corset
Scarlett Gasque Enchanted Teal corset (Courtesy of Scarlett Gasque)

What: Lingerie brand Scarlett Gasque is renowned for its signature corsetry, which features luxe textures and intricate details. The brand’s latest assortment of styles emphasize its feminine aesthetics, with a focus on self-empowerment.

Who: Chloé Rogers founded Scarlett Gasque in 2020, focusing on self-expression and empowerment. The designer’s romantic pieces often draw inspiration from burlesque culture, pin-ups and glamour girls of the 1940’s, ’50s, and ’60s, with muses including Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, and Josephine Baker. Rogers emphasizes elegance with luxe silks, intricate embroidery, and a range of colors, providing feminine and sexy styles that are made to stand out.

Chloé Rogers

Why: Scarlett Gasque’s latest corsets merge modern silhouettes and elegant accents. The brand’ royal purple Hibiscus Silk corset, crafted with spiral boning and three-piece cups, is elevated with silk bows, garter grips, and busk front closures. Its structured Utopia corset features steel boning and luxe silk, with a romantic flair from a plunging neckline, sheer mesh paneling, 3D floral embroidery, and a silk bow closure. The range is complete with the Enchanted Teal corset, a jewel-hued silk style cinched with a busk closing front, silk strap ties, spiral boning, and three-piece cups.

How much: $575-$695

Where: ScarlettGasque.com

All images: Courtesy of Scarlett Gasque

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Noteworthy N,470 Floating Garden Eau...

Editor’s Pick: Soma Enbliss Bra Collection

Editor’s Pick: Valentino Beauty Spike Valentino Lipstick

Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Bain Décalcifiant Réparateur Repairing...

Editor’s Pick: Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR...

Editor’s Pick: Noble Panacea Chronobiology Sleep Mask

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Metallic Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan

Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Mini Slouchy Vida...

Editor’s Pick: MCo Beauty’s Super Glow Bronzing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.