Editor’s Pick: Scarlett Gasque Corsetry

What: Lingerie brand Scarlett Gasque is renowned for its signature corsetry, which features luxe textures and intricate details. The brand’s latest assortment of styles emphasize its feminine aesthetics, with a focus on self-empowerment.

Who: Chloé Rogers founded Scarlett Gasque in 2020, focusing on self-expression and empowerment. The designer’s romantic pieces often draw inspiration from burlesque culture, pin-ups and glamour girls of the 1940’s, ’50s, and ’60s, with muses including Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, and Josephine Baker. Rogers emphasizes elegance with luxe silks, intricate embroidery, and a range of colors, providing feminine and sexy styles that are made to stand out.

Why: Scarlett Gasque’s latest corsets merge modern silhouettes and elegant accents. The brand’ royal purple Hibiscus Silk corset, crafted with spiral boning and three-piece cups, is elevated with silk bows, garter grips, and busk front closures. Its structured Utopia corset features steel boning and luxe silk, with a romantic flair from a plunging neckline, sheer mesh paneling, 3D floral embroidery, and a silk bow closure. The range is complete with the Enchanted Teal corset, a jewel-hued silk style cinched with a busk closing front, silk strap ties, spiral boning, and three-piece cups.

How much: $575-$695

Where: ScarlettGasque.com

All images: Courtesy of Scarlett Gasque

