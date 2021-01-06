Laura Harrier Is The Face of Louis Vuitton’s Most Versatile Bag

When Laura met Louis! Model and civil rights activist Laura Harrier headed to Malibu to star in the new Louis Vuitton campaign for its Spring Summer update on the Instagram-famous Twist bag.

Since its debut on Nicolas Ghesquière’s Resort 2015 runway, the Twist bag—named for its iconic logo twist lock—has grown to become one of the maison’s most timeless designs. Seeing as the bag is known for its modern versatility and playfulness, it comes as no surprise that this year’s Twist styles are modeled by Harrier; whose vivacious energy can certainly keep up.

The minute-long campaign video debuts the three reinvented bags. Harrier begins her day-long coastal expedition on the pier, where she—literally—twists and shouts to the upbeat tune of “Filme moi” in her brand new embroidered-strap Twist Colourama.

She continues onto the beach, where she runs through the sand and kicks through crashing waves with a smile on her face and convinces us we, too, need a fuchsia-toned, chain strap Twist Monochrome. (We’re starting to think this whole “carefree” state of mind is customary when paired with a LV Twist?) We finally see the last of the stylish trilogy—the Braided Twist—when Harrier orders her favorite ice cream cone: naturally, a “twist to go!”

The youthful energy depicted in the campaign is nothing new for the French fashion house. Rather, it’s a label-wide gesture to appeal to a culture that’s both young in age and bold in personality.

