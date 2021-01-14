Tory Burch Offers A Maximalist, 1970s-inspired Take On Stay At Home Chic For Summer/Pre-Fall

By now, what you define as stay at home style really runs the gamut depending on your personal leaning. While many have turned to a rotation of sweats and sets, there are those who still delight in pulling out all the stops just to sit at their kitchen table. No doubt, Tory Burch’s new offering will speak directly to them in a language they understand.

For Summer/Pre-Fall 2021, the designer had 1970s-style sportswear silhouettes on the brain. These, she fused with her favorite artisanal quality finishings, like molded leather flowers, lightweight appliqué lace, and quilting, for a look that’s effortlessly self-assured for all scenarios this year might throw at you (and the verdict’s certainly out about what that might entail…)

In her own words, “It’s dressing with imagination and confidence”, which came through in sleeveless jackets that grazed the shin, decorated tunics and sheaths, scarf-wrap sandals, and comfortable Grecian goddess-style dresses with alluring rushed detailing. All things considered, these are the types of pieces that slip on as easily and effortlessly as it gets. The aforementioned retro element was also evident in the XL collars (a notable prevailing trend for the age of Zoom), chocolatey brown hues, high-waisted wide-leg trousers, sweater vests, and a pussybow blouse for good measure.

For those more at home in an outfit that’s loud enough to speak its mind, here are Burch’s suggestions for the year ahead:

