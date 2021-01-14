Jennifer Lopez Sent Back Her Multitasking Serum 26 Times Before Finally Approving It

You’d never know we were in a worldwide pandemic if you looked at Jennifer Lopez’s schedule. The 51-year-old superstar covers Elle’s February issue to promote the launch of her first-ever and eagerly anticipated beauty line, JLo Beauty. Inside the issue she tells writer Lais Garcia-Furtado that the line was years in the making. While developing JLO Glow, her new multitasking serum, Lopez said she sent it back 26 times to the team she worked with over the course of two years.

“They were ready to strangle me, but I was like, ‘No, it has to have an instant effect, so that when you put it on, it tightens and you get a glow, and right away your skin feels better and looks more beautiful.’ You have this gorgeous glow, but then, over time, it also makes your skin healthier if you use it regularly,” she says. “I use it every day, twice a day now.”

Lopez tells Elle that the products are rooted in her signature “five s’s” that keep her looking like…well, Jennifer Lopez. Her failsafe formula? Sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements, and vivir sano, which is Spanish for “living a healthy lifestyle.” We approve!

Here are some other highlights from her Elle interview:

Getting it right: “I think I had to be ready,” she says. “[I had] to become more realized in myself as a woman—knowing what I needed, knowing my skin better, and getting to the point where I felt cool enough to share that with the world in a way.”

She knows she has good skin: “Even my closest friends are like, ‘Come on, b***h, what are you doing with your skin?’”

Her biggest fan: “[Alex] tries everything,” she says of her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. “We did the mask together on the first night, and I filmed myself and it was just life-changing. I was like, ‘My God, I feel like I have a baby face!..’ He loves it, and now we’re always fighting for the mask since they’re not in full production. [These products] are for anybody who has skin, which is everyone.”

When’s that wedding coming?” “We postponed the wedding twice,” she says. “We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”

