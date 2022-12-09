This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Erin Lukas is now beauty editor at The Zoe Report.

2. Brie Katz is now VP of communications & marketing at Alexander McQueen.

3. Andrea Guerra is now CEO at Prada Group.

4. Priya Matadeen is now chief brand officer at GANNI.

5. Jeff De Korte is now chief marketing officer at Equinox.

6. Alexandra Winokur is now president of Christian Dior Couture Americas.

7. Stephanie L. Casimir is now director of communications at Theory.

8. Charlotte Bowman is ow public relations manager at Tory Burch.

9. Madison Morrow is now manager, public relations at DKNY.

10. Liz Martinelli has been promoted to senior account executive in the beauty division at SHADOW. Caitlin Hurwitz has been promoted to project manager, business development & strategy at the company. Nicole Kaufman has been promoted to senior account executive in the luxury and spirits division.

11. Ingy Hodhod, communications manager at Rosetta Getty, is leaving the company.

12. Hannah Woodward has launched her PR consulting agency WDRDPR.

13. Julee Wilson, beauty editor at large at Cosmopolitan, is helming a new column titled Yours. Mine. Ours.; which explores Black culture and beauty.

Plus!

14. PURPLE is now representing Giuseppe Zanotti.

15. Maguire Steele is now representing Paper Planes.

16. MVPR is now representing Kate Cate.

17. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Zuvi Halo.

18. SEQUEL is now representing Alex and Ani.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

