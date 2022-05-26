Daily Events Diary: MÔNOT’s Hot Cannes Dinner, Parsons’ Benefit, Plus! Chic Soirées In NY, LA, And Beyond

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

MÔNOT hosts supermodels and celebs for dinner during Cannes

Eli Mizrahi, founder and creative director of celebrity-adored brand MÔNOT, hosted an intimate soirée during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival and who wasn’t there?! The event took place at a private villa and brought together the likes of Awen Chuol, Bambi Northwood Blyth, Candice Huffine, Cara Delevingne, Carine Roitfeld, Cindy Bruna, Claire Holt, Desire Cordero, Eileen GU, Fanny Bourdette-Donon, Georgia Fowler, Indya Moore, Isabeli Fontana, Jessica Wang, Kat Graham, Kristina Romanova, Luna Bijl, Mark Scheinberg, Megan Williams, Nina Agdal, Nina Dobrev, Sabrina Carpenter, Sabrina Muller, Schanel Bakkouche, Serge Ibaka, Shanina Shaik, Shaun White, Shayna McNeil, Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld, and Winnie Harlow. Feast your eyes on the sizzling glamour, below.

Images: Getty

73rd annual Parsons Benefit raises over $2.5 million

Host Brad Goreski was joined by Donna Karan and others at The Glasshouse in New York City to honor Tory Burch, Lauren Santo Domingo, Darren Walker, and Kehinde Wiley at the 73rd annual Parsons Benefit. The black tie event spotlights leading figures in fashion, philanthropy, fine arts, and design whom embody everything the revered university stands for and promotes. On the night, Liz Rodbell, Steve Madden group president, and Gena Smith, chief human resources officer, LVMH Inc., served as Benefit Co-Chairs. Also in attendance were notables such as Derek Blasberg, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Kate Young, Wes Gordon, Fernando Garcia, Ivan Bart, Laurent Claquin, Trey Laird, and Samira Nasr.

Images: Getty

Mejuri celebrates the launch of chic collab with Claude Home

If there are two understated yet elegant brands we can’t get enough of, it’s Mejuri and Claude Home. Luckily for us, the wildly successful jewelry brand teamed up with Maggie Holladay of Claude Home for its first foray into homeware. The result is a three-piece capsule of dreamy, pared-back vessels to store all your trinkets in. To toast to the partnership, guests flocked to the Mejuri store in Nolita after hours to see more. Friends of the brand including Alexa Swinton, Aamito Lagum, Anna Van Patten, Angelica Hicks, Arpana Rayamajhi, Beverly Nguyen, Brianna Lance, Cathy Ang, Enikő Mihalik, Elizabeth Kurpis, Hannah Traore, Ian Bradley, Isolde Brielmaier, Julia Van O’s, Kathleen Lynch, Lani Halliday, Mayaan Zilberman, Melodie Monrose, Pari Ehsan, Renata Zandonadi Quaglia, Saiyan Marley, Sif Saga, Tricia Akello, and Zach Weiss were all in attendance.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

U Beauty & Violet Grey introduce new Super Body Hydrator

Guests gathered at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood to help U Beauty and Violet Grey celebrate the former’s new must-have for parched skin ahead of the summer months. Introducing: The new U Beauty SUPER Body Hydrator. Hosted by the brand’s founder, Tina Craig and Violet Grey founder, Cassandra Grey, those in attendance learned about the hard-working, high-performing new version of the beloved SUPER Hydrator for face. The crowd on the night included Kimora Lee Simmons, Dorothy Wang, Alana Hadid, Morgan Stewart McGraw, Jennifer Meyers, CeCe Vu, and many more.

Images: Courtesy

Veronica Beard x L’Etoile Sport collection launch

Veronica Beard founders, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, and L’Etoile Sport founder, Yesim Philip, were joined at the River Club of New York by Arantxa Sanchez and former USTA president, Katrina Adams. To celebrate the collaboration, the event saw an exhibition match between Sanchez and Adams, light bites, and a first look at the high performance capsule which is perfect for on or off the court. Also in attendance were four kids from one of the USTA Foundation’s NJTL Chapters—Harlem Junior Tennis and Education Program (HJTEP)—and the afternoon ended in a shopping event at the brand’s Madison Avenue store, with proceeds benefitting the USTA Foundation.

Images: Getty

Nordstrom and Marina Larroudé toast to the arrival of Larroudé at Nordstrom

Nordstrom and Marina Larroudé hosted fashion insiders for a celebratory cocktail and an intimate dinner at Wolf in honor of the launch of the founder’s new spring collection of Larroudé Footwear. Those in attendance raised a glass to the former fashion director’s still-fledgling brand now being available at nine other Nordstroms across the country. Among those who joined Larroudé and her husband Riccardo for dinner were Jason Bolden, Melinda Berry, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, Bruna Tenório, Hannah Lawson, Renata Zandonadi, Gayle Perry, Jane Keltner, Jodie Patterson, and Lindsay Brooke Weiss.

Images: Getty

SCAD FASHION Show & André Leon Talley remembrance event

All eyes were on the debut of selected SCAD senior and graduate student collections at the college’s annual fashion show, which routinely draws industry VIPs, press, and designers to the pretty Southern town to see what’s next. This year’s event also included a heartfelt tribute to the late André Leon Talley, held at SCAD’s Trustees Theatre. The longtime editor was close with SCAD founder and president Paula Wallace and was deeply involved with the university. Guests also enjoyed programming highlights, such as a panel discussion featuring honored guests Diane von Furstenberg and Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times. The university also honored hotly-tipped recent SCAD graduate Christopher John Rogers with an award dedicated to Talley’s legacy.

St John x Wolford’s panel in Beverly Hills

Luxury brand St John co-hosted a panel with European bodywear purveyor Wolford that was led by Monica Corcoran, founder of Pretty Ripe, celebrity stylist Jeanne Yang, and beauty entrepreneur Nyako Grieco. The conversation allowed Grieco, who is Black, and Yang to talk openly and candidly about breaking down barriers, the pressures of having to achieve early success in life, and how career pivots can happen at any age.