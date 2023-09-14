And The Nominees & Honorees For The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Are……

Hot on the heels of New York Fashion Week wrapping up, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced the nominees and honorees for this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards. The VIP red carpet ceremony and seated gala dinner, presented by Amazon Fashion once again, is set to take place at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6. Here’s a look at who’s tipped for what categories this time around.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Joseph Altuzarra for Altuzarra

Christopher John Rogers

Catherine Holstein for Khaite

Raul Lopez for LUAR

Tory Burch

American Menswear Designer of the Year

Mike Amiri for AMIRI

Willy Chavarria

Colm Dillane for KidSuper

Teddy von Ranson for TEDDY VONRANSON

Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York

American Accessory Designer of the Year

Ana Khouri

Brandon Blackwood

Stuart Vevers for Coach

Raul Lopez for LUAR

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year

Bach Mai

Connor McKnight

Rachel Scott for Diotima

Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell for Tanner Fletcher

Carly Mark for Puppets And Puppets

Additionally, the Board of Director’s Tribute will go to Vera Wang in recognition of her impact on the bridal category. The Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert goes to Domenico De Sole this year, and Maria Cornejo will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. A Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard will be presented to Alina Cho. Mara Hoffman will receive the Environmental Sustainability Award. And this year’s International Designer of the Year is Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson and Loewe.

“This year’s nominees and honorees are diverse, creative, and entrepreneurial, and each, in their own way, is reshaping the present and future of our industry and the global fashion landscape,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said in a release. “We look forward to celebrating all talents at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion this fall.”

Predictions on a postcard, please!

