Daily Media: 18 Moves To Discuss from Bazaar to Condé Nast

What a week! Here are the top hires, departures and new representations.

1. Samira Nasr is now the editor in chief at Harper’s Bazaar U.S.

2. Leandra Medine Cohen is stepping back at Man Repeller.

3. Christene Barberich is stepping down as global editor in chief at Refinery29.

4, Adam Rapoport is stepping down as editor in chief at Bon Appétitt,

5. Matt Duckor, vice president and head of programming for lifestyle and style, is leaving Condé Nast.

6. Munroe Bergdorf is now consultant at L’Oréal as a consultant. She will sit on company’s newly formed UK diversity and inclusion advisory board

7. Rose Marcario has stepped down as chief executive officer at Patagonia.

8. Vincent Wauters is stepping down as chief executive officer at Hunter.

9. Christine Pierson ha been promoted to Director of Communications at Caudalie.

10. Ali Ezralow is now new influencer & communications manager for the U.S Caudalie.

11. Rachel Horowitz is now director of influencer marketing and partnerships at Autumn Communications.

12. Nina Fuhrman has been named the new chief merchant for JustFab and ShoeDazzle at TechStyle.

PLUS!

13. Agentry PR is now representing Le Club.

14, Asquared Communications is now representing Shop WeWoreWhat.

15. HADOW just signed a new partnership with W3LL People.

16. Platform PR is now representing Napa Valley wine, THE VICE.

17. Autumn Communications is now representing Centr.

18. Wetherly Group is now representing Vincero and Ann Sandra.

19. ARPR Agency is now representing Lionne.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.