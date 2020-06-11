Joan Smalls Calls Out Fashion Industry: “Give Us A Seat At The Table”

Joan Smalls made a powerful plea to the fashion industry today that this is the moment to step up to the plate. The IMG Model recorded a must-see 5-minute video and wrote a message on Instagram where she asked the industry to do more than say they’ll “Do Better.”

“There have been so many times where I’ve had to face issues against my race within this industry because I was their token black girl,” Smalls wrote. “The campaigns and editorials I had to share while my counterparts got to achieve that on their own. Or that my hair was an issue or that I made a show or campaign too ethnic, the list goes on and on.” Smalls also noted she will be donating half her income for the remainder of 2020 to organizations that support the Black Lives Matters Movement. She’s also planning to curate a list of models, hairstylists, makeup artists and other creatives and people of color to help brands diversify their teams.

Here is Joan’s full statement:

“The recent and long standing acts against the black community have been saddening, frustrating and unacceptable. I feel these same emotions when I think about how my industry, the fashion world, is responding. It is time for this industry to do more than post a black square and say they’ll “Do Better!” It’s time for us to see the change starting from the ground up. Give us a seat at the table, include us, give us a chance, because we are worthy, talented and unique. There have been so many times where I’ve had to face issues against my race within this industry because I was their token black girl. The campaigns and editorials I had to share while my counterparts got to achieve that on their own. Or that my hair was an issue or that I made a show or campaign too ethnic, the list goes on and on. This industry that I love has profited from us but has never considered us equal. This. Stops. Now. It’s time for the fashion industry to stand up and show their solidarity. Time for you all to give back to these communities and cultures which you draw so much inspiration from. I do want to thank those that did see me for me and gave me a chance. Those that helped me fight my way to where I am today. Thank you, thank you for doing what you knew to be right versus what others said should be done. You will help us be the leaders of change. In saying all of this, I also pledge to donate 50% of my salary for the remainder of 2020 to Black Lives Matter organizations. I know I can’t just talk about change, I have to be a force for it. I encourage and will continue to encourage brands within this industry to do the same and give back. Let’s all be the change we want and need to see. These battles are long from over but together we’re stronger and together we can accomplish what is needed.”

The post has received widespread support from industry names such as Kendall Jenner, Duckie Thot, Daphne Groeneveld, Imaan Hammam, Lily Aldridge, Trey Laird, and Kerby-Jean Raymond. Bravo, Joan!

