Tomo Koizumi and Area Are Semi-Finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize

After receiving 1,700 applications, LVMH has announced 20 semi-finalists for its 7th annual Prize for Young Fashion Designers. This year the competition has some splashy names: Tomo Koizumi, the Fashion Media Award-winner who charmed New York’s fashion crowed with his star-studded debut last year; and Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the NY favorite that just presented a stunning collection last week. This year also marks the first time an Argentinian designer — Romina Cardillo of Nous Etudions — has made it to the semi-finals.

On February 27 and 28, the semi-finalists will meet with and present their work to the international panel of experts at the LVMH Group headquarters in Paris. Eight finalists will be selected to continue in the competition, and the winners will be announced on June 5. The grand prize is €300,000 ($325,548 USD) and a one-year mentorship from the LVMH team. There is also the Karl Lagerfeld Prize of €150,000 ($162,734) and a one-year mentorship. Below are the semi-finalists.

Ahluwalia by Priya Ahluwalia, British menswear designer based in London

Alled-Martinez by Archie M. Alled-Martinez, Spanish gender-neutral designer based in Paris

Area by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, American and Dutch womenswear designers based in New York

Casablanca by Charaf Tajer, French menswear designer based in London

Chopova Lowena by Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, Bulgarian-American and British womenswear designers based in London

Commission by Jin Kay, Dylan Cao and Huy Luong, Korean and Vietnamese womenswear designers based in New York

Ester Manas by Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre, French and Belgian womenswear designers based in Brussels

Helmstedt by Emilie Helmstedt, Danish womenswear designer based in Copenhagen

Kaushik Velendra, Indian menswear designer based in London

Nicholas Daley, British menswear designer based in London

Nous Etudions by Romina Cardillo, Argentinean gender-neutral designer based in Buenos Aires

Peter Do, American womenswear designer based in New York

Piero D’Angelo, Italian womenswear designer based in London

Rave Review by Josephine Bergqvist and Livia Schück, Swedish womenswear designers based in Stockholm

Samuel Gui Yang by Samuel Yang and Erik Litzén, Chinese and Swedish womenswear designers based in London

Sindiso Khumalo, South African womenswear designer based in Cape Town

Supriya Lele, British-Indian womenswear designer based in London

Tomo Koizumi by Tomotoka Koizumi, Japanese womenswear designer based in Tokyo

Vaqar by Shirin Vaqar and Shiva Vaqar, Iranian womenswear designers based in Teheran

Yuhan Wang, Chinese womenswear designer based in London

Amber Valletta Joins British Vogue (British Vogue)

Amber Valletta is the new sustainability editor of British Vogue. She will lead the editorial agenda on sustainability issues, reporting directly to editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. “British Vogue is disrupting the entire fashion industry,” she says. “It’s never been a more exciting time to join Edward and the team as contributing sustainability editor to support the positive conversations happening across the industry right now.”

MyTheresa to List on NYSE (Business of Fashion)

Neiman Marcus, owner of luxury etailer MyTheresa, is said to be working with Morgan Stanley to list the site on the New York Stock Exchange. Sources say the listing could happen as early as April, and the deal could be valued as high as $500 million.

DKNY Releases New Campaign With Halsey

Zoey Grossman photographed DKNY’s Spring 2020 campaign featuring Halsey. The all-female production team also included videographer Nathalie Canguilhem and stylist Zoe Costello. The ads, which also star David Alexander Flinn, pay tribute to New York through stylized versions of the city’s subways.

