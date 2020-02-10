Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Victoria’s Secret Nearing Sale (CNBC)

L Brands is reportedly nearing a deal to sell Victoria’s Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. L Brands CEO Les Werner has been under mounting pressure in recent months following revelations about his personal ties to pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and a recent New York Times exposé about the toxic, misogynist work culture at Victoria’s Secret under his leadership. People within the company familiar with the deal say an announcement could come as early as next week.

Bong Joon-ho Makes History at the 2020 Academy Awards

“Parasite” writer/director/producer Bong Joon-ho won four Oscars last night, tying him with Walt Disney for the most Oscars won in a single night. Parasite won the awards for Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film. Check out all the night’s winners below.

Best Picture: Parasite

Lead Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Lead Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Director: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Original Song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

Original Score: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best International Feature Film: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Makeup and Hair: Bombshell

Visual Effects: 1917

Film Editing: Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

Cinematography: 1917, Roger Deakins

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Documentary Short Subject: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger

Best Documentary Feature: American Factory, Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar

Costume Design: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Production Design: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Original Screenplay: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han

Animated Feature: Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley

And just in case you missed it (or want to watch it again), here’s a video of Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig presenting the awards for Production and Costume Design and just stealing the whole damn show. Dear Academy, these women right here? These are your future presenters. Make it happen. They’re treasures.

Luooif Studio’s Designers Didn’t Let Coronavirus Stop Their NYFW Show

The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to an ongoing quarantine for people in China. This has effected several Chinese designers planning to present their latest collections at various global fashion week events. While many can’t make it out of the country, some have found creative ways to make sure the show goes on. Luooif Studio — founded by Peng Zhang and Lena Loiffurzzi — Skyped in to their NYFW show this morning. The collection arrived in New York two weeks ago, and was released by customs this past Saturday. Loiffurzzi was able to oversee fittings and styling via FaceTime, and she and Zhang were present (by way of their laptop) backstage at the show. Quick thinking, guys!

Area Continues Their Streak of Making Magic on the Runway at NYFW

Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area have been a New York cult favorite for years. But with their latest collection, Fall 2020, the duo have stepped up their game. Drawing from Madame Gres, Eiko Ishioka’s costumes for Dracula, and Japanese tropical postcards, the collection bridged complicated tailoring with theatrical flourishes. The statement pieces, like the heart-shaped dresses, are still incredibly wearable. And the staple pieces have a great sense of fun (everyone has a slip dress in their collection these days, but props to Fogg and Panszczyk for making theirs a bold, pop-art masterpiece). Honestly, I just really love this collection. It’s exciting. It’s gorgeous. It’s dramatic. It’s everything a runway collection needs to be to grab attention, and push fashion forward. Can’t wait to see these pieces off the catwalk!

