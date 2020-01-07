Tommy Hilfiger Heads to London, Celeste Barber Fights to Save Australia

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tommy Hilfiger Heads to London for Spring 2020

Tommy Hilfiger will present his next TOMMYNOW show — which will include the fourth TommyXLewis collaboration with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton — at the Tate Modern gallery during London Fashion Week. As an added bonus, Hilfiger promises that this will be his most environmentally-friendly collection yet. More than 75 percent of the styles in the TommyXLewis collection will be sourced with more sustainable materials, including organic cotton, recycled materials, vegan leather alternatives, low-impact denim washes, and more.

“Since day one, Lewis and I have been on a journey to incorporate innovative production principles and sustainable materials into each of our collaborations,” says Hilfiger. “We are proud to accomplish new milestones every season, with Spring 2020 being our most sustainable collaboration yet.” The TOMMYNOW show takes place February 16 at 8pm GMT.

Celeste Barber Raises Over $25 Million to Fight the Australian Wildfires (Page Six)

Celeste Barber is using her platform to raise awareness — and funds — to fight the wildfires that are currently ravaging Australia. And her efforts are paying off! The entertainer has already raised $37 million AUD ($25,679,400 USD). “I think it’s just hit me,” she said. “It’s so much money … You have all donated. It’s incredible and I’ve looked through a lot of the donations. It’s $10, $10, $20, $35… I was just lying in bed with my kids and husband… It’s so much money. They need so much.” The money is being donated to the The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund. Click here to donate through Barber’s Facebook page.

Joaquin Phoenix Vows to Wear His Stella McCartney Suit to Every Awards Ceremony (Dazed)

In an effort to save on waste, Joaquin Phoenix will wear the same Stella McCartney suit to every awards show this season. The actor wore the tux on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, where he picked up a trophy for his work in Joker.

Moschino Celebrates the Year of the Rat

Jeremy Scott has designed a limited-edition capsule for Moschino celebrating Chinese New Year. The collection — which coincides with the Year of the Rat — features the cult cartoon Mickey Rat on a variety of men’s and womenswear items. Photographer Shxpir Huang shot the digital lookbook, which stars model/creative Mia Kong and male model Jun Kai Qi. The Moschino Chinese New Year Mickey Rat capsule collection is available now.

Kylie Cosmetics Hires New CEO Following Coty Acquisition (Business Insider)

Christoph Honnefelder, the former EVP for assortment and purchasing at the European beauty retailer Douglas, is now CEO of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. This is the first major hire for the company since Jenner sold a 51 percent stake in it to Coty in November for $600 million.

