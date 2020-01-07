Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Sex Life Is Over

Gwyneth Paltrow covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, photographed by Zoey Grossman. In the accompanying interview, Paltrow opens up about fame, her relationship with her new husband, producer Brad Falchuk, and why she never wants to star in another film for the rest of her life (supporting roles are fine, though). Below, are some of the best quotes from the interview, or you can read the full thing here.

On how her children relate to her public persona: “I think they understand fame very well. My son said to me the other day [after] he was out with his best friend and his family, ‘Mom, people are so different when you’re not there.’ He was like, ‘Fame is a really strange thing.’”

On finally moving in with husband Brad Falchuk: “So our sex life is over,” Paltrow jokes…“I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

On if she thinks the acting bug will ever come back: “Literally never—nev-er. When I was acting I really burned myself out…I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your makeup touch-ups, and everything—I really don’t know that I can bear it. The last movie I starred in, I was pregnant with my daughter. It was a movie called Proof, an adaptation of a play I did in London, and I was like, ‘I’ve had it. I can’t do this anymore.’ I had morning sickness and I was dying, and I had these five-page monologues. So when I had her, I knew I was going to take a big chunk of time off. And I’ve never starred in anything again.”

On her ex-husband’s current girlfriend Dakota Johnson: “I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

On remaining friends with her exes: “One of them is still one of my best friends—one from high school, Tony Woods. And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”

