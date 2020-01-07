Uncategorized

Superfood Macadamias Wipe the Floor With Regular Nuts

by Thomas Herd
One of the most fashionable new movements in wellness — one that is poised to transcend fad categorization—is the health market shift to newly-available superfoods. And there is perhaps no better example of this than the resounding embrace around the superfood nut, the Macadamia. 

For the first time ever, this health champion — and all of its various applications such as nutritional bars, nut butters, and milks — is accessible on a mainstream level due to the trailblazing Kickstarter campaign from House Of Macadamias

House of Macadamias has circumvented expensive middlemen and cut directly to the Macadamia capital of the world in South Africa. From there, their direct to consumer e-commerce pipeline makes the super-nut and all of its wonderful benefits available at the price of your regular staples such as Peanuts, Almonds, and Cashews. 

Why does that spell bad news for traditional nuts? Well, as you can see from the comparative index given below, Macadamias offer record low levels of harmful lectins and record-high levels of healthy monounsaturated fats. Not to mention they boast the very rare Omega 7 palmitoleic acid – which has been scientifically shown to help fight metabolic syndrome.

Check out their 2-minute Kickstarter video to learn more about this pioneering nutrition company and pledge to propel this next generation of wellness nutrition forward.

