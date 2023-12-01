This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Matthew Williams, creative director at Givenchy, is leaving the company, effective January 1.

2. Amandine Ohayon is now CEO at Stella McCartney.

3. Liz Rodbell is now president at CEO at Hudson’s Bay.

4. Sharon Otterman is now chief marketing officer at Macy’s.

5. Brie Katz is now vice president, communications at FENDI Americas.

6. Vanessa Kingori, previously chief business officer at Condé Nast Britain, is now managing director of tech, media and telecoms at Google.

7. Kate Young is now senior advisor at Blueberry.

8. Emily Song, account executive and VIP relations manager at Mega Mega Projects, is leaving the company.

9. Sophie Puma, supervisor, public relations and communications at Giorgio Armani Corporation, is leaving the company.

10. Chris Constable has re-established CCPR, his PR and events consultancy for clients in the fashion, arts, culture, and LGBTQ non-profit spaces.

11. Anne Helen Petersen has launched the Culture Study Podcast, on the back of her cult favorite newsletter of the same name.

Plus!

12. PURPLE is now representing Angelina Jolie’s ATELIER JOLIE.

13. RK Communications is now representing Kara Yoo.

14. The Lede Company is now representing Joanna Czech Studios and Skincare.

15. JCPR is now representing CeliaB.

16. CMM PR is now representing Spongelle.

17. CD Network showroom is partnering with Mansur Gavriel for its US and Canadian distribution.

18. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Ashlyn Paige.

19. In-Addition PR is now representing Nur Karaata.

20. The Consultancy PR is pleased to announce its representation of hollis+morris

21. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Bosley MD.

22. Foundation is now representing INNBeauty Project.

