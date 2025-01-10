Events

Manolo Blahnik Celebrated Sarah Hoover’s New Book With A Chicly Heeled Soirée!

The author's new memoir, "The Motherload," is out now

by Aaron Royce
Leigh Lezark, Amy Griffin, Dani Stahl, Sarah Hoover, and Hunter Abrams (Courtesy of Brett Warren)

Literature and shoes proved a chic combination for Manolo Blahnik on Thursday night! The luxury shoe brand tapped author Sarah Hoover to celebrate the launch of her new memoir, The Motherland, with a lively party at its Madison Avenue boutique. Surrounded by the label’s newest collections—including colorful satin pumps, jewel-toned mens’ loafers, and an array of bejeweled Hangisi heels—attendees stayed refreshed with Clase Azul Gold margaritas, mocktails, and light bites.

During the occasion, everyone had the opportunity to shop for new Blahnik shoes. Proceeds from the evening’s purchases were donated to nonprofits Every Mother Counts and Baby2Baby to provide aid for mothers and children impacted by Los Angeles’ tragic wildfires.

For added fun, guests could sit down with tarot card reader Elizabeth Dobricki to learn more about their futures—which many are certainly pondering as the new year begins! To close the celebratory night, everyone left with a signed copy of Hoover’s memoir, plus colorful Blahnik shoe prints and Tata Harper body oil. Attendees included Emmy Rossum, Charlotte Groeneveld, Candace Bushnell, Hunter Abrams, Alexandra O’Neill, Devon Teusch, Lydia Fenet, Isabella Boylston, Nell Diamond, Fran Martin, Lily Mortimer, Unity Phelan, Tatiana Hambro, Lydia Fenet, Andrew Timberlake, Carlos Huber, Amy Griffin, Paul Arnhold, Lauren Picciano, John Ortved, Maxwell Turner, Dani Stahl, Leigh Lezark, and more. Below, check out more snapshots from the evening.

All images: Courtesy of Brett Warren

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

