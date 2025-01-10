Literature and shoes proved a chic combination for Manolo Blahnik on Thursday night! The luxury shoe brand tapped author Sarah Hoover to celebrate the launch of her new memoir, The Motherland, with a lively party at its Madison Avenue boutique. Surrounded by the label’s newest collections—including colorful satin pumps, jewel-toned mens’ loafers, and an array of bejeweled Hangisi heels—attendees stayed refreshed with Clase Azul Gold margaritas, mocktails, and light bites.

During the occasion, everyone had the opportunity to shop for new Blahnik shoes. Proceeds from the evening’s purchases were donated to nonprofits Every Mother Counts and Baby2Baby to provide aid for mothers and children impacted by Los Angeles’ tragic wildfires.

For added fun, guests could sit down with tarot card reader Elizabeth Dobricki to learn more about their futures—which many are certainly pondering as the new year begins! To close the celebratory night, everyone left with a signed copy of Hoover’s memoir, plus colorful Blahnik shoe prints and Tata Harper body oil. Attendees included Emmy Rossum, Charlotte Groeneveld, Candace Bushnell, Hunter Abrams, Alexandra O’Neill, Devon Teusch, Lydia Fenet, Isabella Boylston, Nell Diamond, Fran Martin, Lily Mortimer, Unity Phelan, Tatiana Hambro, Lydia Fenet, Andrew Timberlake, Carlos Huber, Amy Griffin, Paul Arnhold, Lauren Picciano, John Ortved, Maxwell Turner, Dani Stahl, Leigh Lezark, and more. Below, check out more snapshots from the evening.

All images: Courtesy of Brett Warren

