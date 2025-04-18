Inside Sofia Carson’s Tings Magazine Shoot With Brian Wolk & Claude Morais!

Hollywood’s talk of the town is none other than Sofia Carson, star of Netflix’s hit film “The Life List.” The actress and musician’s face graces billboards all over the city, cementing her status as one of the most sought-after talents in entertainment. Now, the spotlight shifts to a behind-the-scenes moment that promises to be just as captivating. In an exclusive sneak peek, The Daily Front Row takes you inside Carson’s glam photoshoot for Tings Magazine, which was helmed by founder Justin Campbell and styled by West Coast guest writers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais. Set at the iconic Milk Studios, the shoot captured Sofia in a dazzling new light—and we got an exclusive inside look! Below, check out our chat with Wolk and Morais on their work with Carson, creative processes, collaborations, and much more.

What was your creative approach to styling Sofia for this shoot? Did you have a clear vision from the start or did it evolve during the process?

For this shoot, we had a sense of bold femininity from the beginning. We knew we wanted to show a balance of sophistication and playful confidence. Working with Justin Campbell’s photography and Sofia’s undeniable energy, the vision did evolve as we built out the narrative. It was important to let the fashion meet Sofia’s personality, so there was an organic element that revealed itself in the process. It’s always a dialogue between vision and subject, and in this case, it felt like a fluid dance.

Do you find yourself drawn to certain silhouettes or textures lately? What are you gravitating toward right now?

We’ve been really drawn to sculptural, geometric silhouettes recently—things that are both architectural and soft. There’s a sense of contrast in fashion that feels exciting to us: structured yet fluid, bold yet effortless. As for textures, we’re loving rich, tactile fabrics like silk, velvet, and of course double-faced cashmere — they all have a way of catching light and creating depth, which adds a visual story to every frame.

How do you approach styling for someone like Sofia, knowing that the same outfit can look and feel entirely different depending on the person wearing it?

Every person has their own energy, and Sofia has a magnetic one. When styling her, we lean into her confidence and grace. It’s about understanding her essence and building on that with clothing that doesn’t overpower her spirit but enhances it. She’s got a way of wearing clothes, not the other way around, which is why it’s so important to keep her natural beauty and authenticity at the forefront of every choice.

Was Sofia involved in the styling process at all? Did she have favorite pieces or specific input?

Sofia was amazing to work with. She brought a lot of energy to the styling process and was definitely involved. She’s got a great sense of what works for her and is open to experimentation. There were a few pieces she was especially excited about—like our iconic black and white Ruff Blouse . She’s all about empowering looks, and that piece really resonated with her.

What was the energy like on set that day at Milk Studios? Any standout moments that shaped the shoot’s vibe?

The energy on set was incredible—Milk Studios has this unique vibe that feels alive with creativity. There was a natural sense of collaboration, especially between Justin, Sofia, and the team. A standout moment? When Sofia stepped into a full-length mirror after her first look and gave a smile that said, “This is me.” It was electric—her confidence was infectious, and it immediately set the tone for the shoot. That moment felt like the visual story had clicked into place.

What inspired the overall styling direction for this story? Was there a reference point or moodboard that anchored the look?

We wanted to capture Sofia in a way that felt timeless, yet very of-the-moment. There was a subtle reference to old Hollywood glamour, but with a modern twist. We pulled inspiration from films of the 60s and 70s, where style wasn’t just about the clothes but about the presence of the person wearing them. The moodboard was a mix of powerful cinematic icons and vibrant, contemporary textures—kind of a conversation between the past and present.

Was there a particular look or detail that felt especially Sofia—something that captured her spirit or style perfectly?

There was a particular look—a sleek, sequin evening gown with a high scooped neck and statement skinny sleeves—that really encapsulated Sofia’s energy. It was strong, seductive, yet still soft. She owns that look in such a natural way. That moment felt like Sofia perfectly encapsulated in one outfit: bold yet effortless, graceful yet fierce.

What continues to inspire you creatively—whether it’s in fashion, art, film, or life?

We draw inspiration from so many different places. Fashion is always a driving force, but we find ourselves equally inspired by the art of storytelling—whether through film, music, or literature. Life itself, especially the quiet moments of introspection, also plays a huge role. People inspire us, the way they live, the way they love, and the way they express themselves. At the end of the day, it’s the human experience that fuels our creativity.

All images: Justin Campbell

