Wolk Morais Debut 11th Collection With Short Film

Lights, camera, fashion! Wolk Morais premiered their new collection in Hollywood this week with an impressive short film they directed entitled Recto/Verso. Designers (and Daily contributors) Brian Wolk and Claude Morais were inspired by Jean Genet’s pioneering 1955 existential drama ELLE. Alan Cumming, who starred in a 2002 off-Broadway production of the play and wrote a new adaption, was tapped to narrate the short. The film explores ELLE’s timeless theme of image making, reset through the lens of the current culture’s obsession with social media.

The designers worked with longtime collaborating stylist Elizabeth Stewart and shot the film at iconic Hollywood costume house, Western Costume. The palette and textures of their 11th collection pay homage to their filmic inspiration, ranging from houndstooth plaids, technicolor satins, Chantilly lace, silk moire, and denim. Their latest collection is also composed completely of sustainable materials.

This week, they screened the film at Grandmaster Recorders restaurant, formerly the 1920s Bijou silent movie theater and recording studio. Attendees included Chiara Aurelia, George Kotsiopoulos, Heather Marks, Joe Zee, Jasmine Daniels, Jordan Huxhold, Katherine McNamara, Mishel Prada, Paris Brosnan, Will Tranfo, and many more. Wolk Morais partnered with The Lost Explorer Mezcal, The Wonderful Company’s POM, and FIJI Water for the event.

Check out the video, and peruse the collection, below:

Images: Tyler Curtis

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.