Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais write in with their latest adventure! Their latest installment of The Wolk Morais Diary brings you along to their recent trip to San Francisco.

A Happening on Nob Hill

The fog rolled into Nob Hill like a sheer organza veil as we pulled up to The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, a gleaming neoclassical landmark with the kind of old-world grace that only San Francisco—and this hotel—can serve with such couture conviction. It’s not just a hotel, it’s a love letter to legacy, architecture, and style. Think white-columned majesty with a whisper of Gatsby, wrapped in the perfume of hydrangeas and heritage. This neoclassical landmark, originally built in 1909 as the Metropolitan Life Insurance Building, is an architectural gem with fluted columns and symmetrical grace. It’s part Greco-Roman dream, part West Coast modernist reverie. The moment you step through its arched entrance, you’re immersed in a world where heritage and high design go hand in hand. Inside, the tone shifts to hushed luxury: layered textures, stately interiors, and an atmosphere that feels both serene and intentional. Marble surfaces, from tabletops to accent details, add a cool elegance that anchors the space. Every detail, from the lighting to the furnishings, is curated to create a sense of calm sophistication and timeless comfort.

Our one bedroom suite on the club level was a refined retreat in a palette of lapis-colored blue, offering a sense of calm and sophistication high above the city. The living room, with its hand-woven carpet and elegant touches, invites you to sink into its plush seating and relax. Generous windows frame postcard-perfect views of the skyline. Thoughtful amenities and meticulous attention to detail make this suite an oasis of quiet luxury.

The true fashion insider moment? The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. This isn’t just elevated hospitality—it’s a curated experience. Five distinct culinary presentations unfold daily, from artisanal breakfasts to wine-and-cheese soirées, each one styled to perfection. Velvet-upholstered armchairs, brushed brass accents, and sweeping city views made it feel like a cloud-level salon. Think smoked salmon rosettes, matcha cream eclairs, and Champagne always within reach. This is the kind of place where you finish your third almond croissant and still feel like you’re behaving.

Downstairs in The Lounge Restaurant, the mood deepens: jewel-toned velvets, low lighting, and an architectural bar framed in gleaming metallics. It was here that we were introduced to the History in Bloom Martini Station—a dreamy, mixologist-led moment featuring fragrant herbs, floral garnishes, and spirits infused with storytelling. I built a martini with rosemary, grapefruit, and lavender bitters—a cocktail that smelled like a greenhouse and sipped like spring.

And then came Gin & Tea Afternoon Tea in The Lounge—a seasonal stunner that reimagines tradition with a botanical twist. Served Saturdays and Sundays through May 31, this is teatime with personality. We started with the Afternoon Tea Spritz—Earl Grey–infused Botanist Gin, red bitter aperitif, grapefruit, bubbles, and a floral garnish—equal parts fragrant and fabulous.

The savory selection was worthy of a still life: Classical Sunflower-Kissed Cucumber Pain de Mie, Organic Pasture-Raised Egg Salad with Black Pearl Caviar on Wheat, and the chicest Mini Caprese on Focaccia. But the sweets? A couture moment. Blueberry Honey Scone, Passion Fruit Orange Guava Mousse, Strawberry Lemon Posset, and a Magical Music Box of jam and Devonshire cream. Whimsical, decadent, and undeniably camera-ready.

Our afternoon drifted into evening, punctuated by a wander through The History Gallery, just off the lobby. A visual journey through the building’s past, the gallery features archival photography, antique documents, and curated memorabilia. It’s a quiet, elegant ode to the city’s resilience and style—proof that timelessness is never out of fashion.

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco left an impression not just for its design-rich spaces and layered elegance, but for how thoughtfully it balances heritage with forward-thinking values. From martinis crafted with rooftop-grown herbs to zero-waste menus served beneath gilded ceilings, every detail is considered—visually, sensorially, and sustainably. It’s a place where postcard views meet lapis-hued suites, where stories are stirred into cocktails, and where luxury and responsibility coexist with quiet confidence. In a city shaped by innovation and resilience, The Ritz-Carlton stands as both a reflection of the past and a beautifully designed step toward the future.

Must Do’s While Staying in San Francisco

Bix Restaurant

At Bix, the atmosphere hums with the sultry rhythms of live jazz, under soaring high ceilings that give the space a timeless, supper club energy. A dramatic mural on the wall adds an artistic flair to the sleek, plush interior, where every bite feels like a performance.

Four Kings

An eclectic cocktail lounge and intimate dining experience nestled in the heart of San Francisco. Four Kings offers a dynamic menu featuring creative craft cocktails and bold small plates. “Four Kings is the buzz-worthy hotspot where the city’s trendsetters converge, serving up inventive drinks and small plates in a high-energy atmosphere,” says The San Francisco Chronicle.

Café Jacqueline

A French bistro with charm and elegance, Café Jacqueline has been a San Francisco institution since 1977. Known for its soufflés, both sweet and savory, it offers a cozy, intimate atmosphere that feels like stepping into a Parisian culinary hideaway.

Ruth Asawa: Retrospective

Celebrate the works of Ruth Asawa, one of San Francisco’s most influential artists. Known for her intricate wire sculptures, this exhibit brings together her legacy in a stunning showcase of creativity and craftsmanship.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), Now – September 2, 2025.

Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style

Explore the evolution of San Francisco’s fashion scene at this captivating exhibit. From the city’s early couture influences to contemporary trends, this collection weaves together the past and present of fashion in one of the world’s most stylish cities. de Young Museum, Now – July 6, 2025.

