Daily News: Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW, Kate Spade Names New Designers, Brooklyn Museum Brings Mugler Exhibit To NY…Plus! Events, Happenings, And More!

Harlem’s Fashion Row x LVMH kicks off NYFW, avec Janet Jackson and Issa Rae

In the words of The Devil Wears Prada’s Nigel, gird your loins. NYFW is here, with festivities beginning in Manhattan last night at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th anniversary fashion show and style awards, hosted in partnership with LVMH. The star-studded event celebrated Black-owned brands, local talent, and the industry’s most prolific names. On the night, Style Awards were presented to Sergio Hudson (designer of the year), Robin Givhan (editor of the year), Ade Samuel (stylsist of the year), Janet Jackson (ICON of the year), and Issa Rae took home the inaugural Virgil Abloh award. Guests at the celebration included Shannon Abloh, Bevy Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Erica Campbell, Ty Hunter, Linda Fargo, and Veronica Webb. To conclude the Style Awards, Louis Vuitton Americas also awarded the Harlem’s Fashion Row ICON 360 grants to the three designers who showed on the night: Clarence Ruth, Johnathan Hayden, and Nicole Benefield.

Images: BFA

Brooklyn Museum is bringing Thierry Mugler: Couturissime to the US

There’s no denying that the late Thierry Mugler was one of the greatest designers of all time and now fans based in the US will finally be able to view his most iconic creations at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at Brooklyn Museum from November 18, 2022, to May 7, 2023. The retrospective, which is the first to delve into the fascinating universe of the French couturier and perfume pioneer, has been adapted for its new BK-based home by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, curator of the exhibition, and Matthew Yokobosky, senior curator of fashion and material culture at Brooklyn Museum. Showcasing roughly 130 outfits, most of which are on view for the first time, the exhibition will also present a series of accessories, videos, photographs, and sketches, as well as a special gallery dedicated to fragrances. Thierry Mugler: Couturissime has already been seen by more than one million visitors in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and France since its launch in 2019 and Brooklyn will be its final stop. “The constant innovations, inventions, and avant-garde architectural silhouettes in the work of Mugler have marked an era,” Loriot said in a release. “To present the exhibition I created with him, in the city he lived in and loved so much, is the most beautiful tribute to celebrate the man and the artist’s legacy.” Reserve timed tickets now for the exhibition by visiting my.brooklynmuseum.org.

Chicettes join Aerin Lauder and Tabitha Simmons ahead of NYFW

Aerin Lauder and Tabitha Simmons co-hosted a cocktail event at stunning LES newcomer Nine Orchard last night to celebrate ten years of AERIN, and the launch of the AERIN x Tanner Krolle collaboration. Well-heeled guests included Alessandra Codinha, Alexandra Michler, Ali O’Neil, Briony Raymond, Charlotte Groeneveld, Emily DiDonato, Deb Symond O’Neil, Jill Kargman, Karen Elson, Katie Grand, Meghan Roche, Paul Arnhold, Rickie de Sole, Romy Soleimani, Sarah Sophie Flicker, TyLynn Nguyen, Wes Gordon, Will Kopelman, and Yelena Yemchuk.

Images: BFA

Cara Delevingne stars in G-Star’s Fall ‘22 campaign

Renowned British model and Only Murders in the Building star Cara Delevingne takes on denim as she features in G-Star’s latest campaign. Bringing a playful, rebellious edge to the brand’s raw attitude, Delevingne is seen as a giant, walking amongst warped buildings and towering over a miniature cityscape. The surreal imagery highlights G-Star’s commitment to elevating traditional denim pieces and, in particular, their latest denim fit dubbed “The Stray.” This style, pictured alongside other new pieces, features an ultra high-rise fit and is inspired by the iconic and youthful spirit of 1950s girl gangs. With luxe denim, Miss Delevingne, and a surrealist concept, what more could you ask for from a campaign?

Kate Spade New York names Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu as head product designers

Industry veterans Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu have been appointed as head product designers at Kate Spade, responsible for all of its product categories. Mora will serve as SVP and head of design for the ready to wear and lifestyle categories, while Lyu will act as SVP and head of design for accessories. Both will also be vital members of the Ideation Studio, which is a core group of creative leaders from the label’s design, concept, strategy, brand creative, merchandising, and marketing teams. Together, Mora and Lyu will continue to build upon the legacy of the brand’s late founder by introducing emotionally-driven pieces that bring a little bit more joy to the wearer’s daily life. Their debut designs will be showcased during the brand’s upcoming Spring ‘23 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week on September 9.

Louis Vuitton launches Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh

It’s no secret that when Virgil Abloh took his first bow for Louis Vuitton in June 2018, the industry was irrevocably changed. Now, in the first book on the designer since his passing on November 28, 2021, Louis Vuitton explores how their partnership with Abloh impacted fashion history. Written by Abloh’s close collaborator, Anders Christian Madsen, Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh examines how the appointment of Abloh to men’s artistic director (as the African American to hold that role) marked the beginning of luxury’s new, more inclusive era. The text itself is divided into eight chapters, one for each of the eight collections designed by Abloh for Louis Vuitton. It also features a complete catalog of the designer’s beloved sneakers. With over 320 images and personal reflections from his inner circle, including accounts from Naomi Campbell, Luka Sabbat, Nigo, Kendall Jenner, and Kid Cudi, the book is the definitive chronicle of Abloh’s boundary-breaking and history-making tenure at the iconic French house.

Bradley Cooper is Louis Vuitton’s first dedicated brand ambassador for watches

Speaking of Vuitton! This morning, Bradley Cooper was unveiled as its new watch ambassador. The Nightmare Alley star’s debut campaign sees him celebrating the 20th anniversary of the label’s iconic Tambour watch. In a video directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle and accompanying still imagery lensed by photographer Boo George, Cooper dons an extremely limited collector’s edition of the design dubbed the “Tambour Twenty” in the shadow of the Chrysler Building in New York, which features a flared 41.5 mm case, brown sunray dial, and yellow chronograph hands combined with the LV277 high-frequency movement, 22-carat oscillating weight. We’ll have what he’s having….

Time for a tipple? Bergdorf Goodman launches Designer Cocktail Program for NYFW

If you’re feeling a little thirsty in between the shows, Bergdorf Goodman has got you covered. All week, the iconic New York retailer is toasting the city’s designers with a limited-time cocktail collaboration. Pairing six designers with mixologists from Noho hotspot Temple Bar, they created new cocktails that pay homage to said designers’ favorite drinks. The menu features offerings from schedule mainstays including Sergio Hudson, Christopher John Rogers, Studio 189, Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon, and Puppets and Puppets, and the beverages are available at BG Restaurant and Goodman’s Bar today through September 14.

Additional reporting by Sarah Powless

