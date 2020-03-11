Haverhill Leach, founder of the jewelry brand Haverhill Collection, fills The Daily Palm Beach in on what makes her line so special.

How did your Birthstone designs come about?

For years, I successfully sold our Bayberry Necklaces, station chain necklaces with semiprecious gemstones, and started hearing requests for birthstone versions at trunk shows. Customers “design” their own pieces on our site, selecting the stones and length. We ship pieces in five to seven business days. Birthstone designs celebrate an entire family, as a proud mother’s badge of honor, a loved one’s life, or an anniversary. They’re the best Mother’s Day gifts!

Thoughts on wearing baubles to the beach?

I’m all about diving in and floating in the waves. I wear solid gold pieces that won’t get affected by saltwater.

What’s your Palm Beach connection?

My close family friends and relatives have homes, so I’ve visited for as long as I can remember. My grandmother was a Lilly Pulitzer fan, so Palm Beach reminds me of her wearing bright colors and big sunglasses with her bronze tan. I feel transported to a different era here. The first thing I do when I arrive is go to Green’s Pharmacy Luncheonette for a sandwich. I’m not sure it’s changed since the 1930s. I love it!

Read the complete new issue of The Daily Palm Beach below!

