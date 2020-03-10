Chloé Goes Full Zoolander In Summer 2020 Campaign

Back in January, Chloé quietly released a new video campaign for the summer 2020 collection and, honestly, it’s like something out of Zoolander — remember “moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty?”

Aesthetically, Chloé and photographer David Sims seem to be going for a Guy Bourdin-meets-Deborah Turbeville sort of thing, which is cool, but what really sings is the copy! Each video features the voiceover of a different model reading a short poem that sounds like it was plucked from a teenager’s diary and then run through Google Translate.

A woman is always a story yet to come

I am the beginning of a tale,

Alive with the vertigo of endless possibility

My desires evolve faster than they are formed

I am the result of my own instincts

Or there’s this treasure:

Dancing barefoot,

Listening to the melodies of things

Reach for me, like a distant shore

A heroic dream

I am always growing

I am my own kind of woman

If to anyone, belong to yourself

And, what about this:

The flame of temptation inhabits me

What clothes me, devours me

A body alive within this system of obsessions

I am not a reflection, I am my own desire

Loved above all

If you think about it, these ads are actually totally brilliant. Brilliant in the same way that Mariah Carey’s movie Glitter is brilliant. I mean, they’re just hysterical, as things that take themselves this seriously always are.

It’s also worth noting that the brand disabled comments when they rolled this campaign out as an Instagram ad. In fact, that’s how I first cam across the campaign the other night, when I was scrolling through my feed and noticed that I couldn’t leave a comment. They also disabled comments for these videos on their YouTube page, although comments are still active for their other campaign videos. What’s that about, Chloé? No need to be shy. These ads are pure genius.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.