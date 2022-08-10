Daily News: Moroccanoil x Oceana Celebrate Partnership, Marc Jacobs Family-style Campaign, Nordstrom’s Virgil Abloh Pop-up, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Moroccanoil celebrate first anniversary of Oceana partnership with a chic luncheon

Beauty editors and influencers joined Moroccanoil co-founder Cameron Tal and Ocean vice president of US policy Beth Lowell at the airy, flower-filled Il Fiorista in Chelsea recently to raise a glass of rosé to the first anniversary of the duo’s partnership. The event also served to educate attendees about the crucial work that Oceana is tirelessly carrying out to protect and restore the world’s oceans. Guests received their own Oceana x Moroccanoil bundle to take home (you can find yours here!) as well as a pretty seashell-inspired gold hair pin. In honor of the partnership, Moroccanoil also made a donation to Oceana.

Images: Andrew Werner

Kim Gordon and Coco Moore star in the latest Marc Jacobs handbag campaign

​​Kim Gordon of the band Sonic Youth, and her daughter Coco Moore are front and center in Marc Jacobs’ latest global campaign. Photographed by Nick Sethi and styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the family-oriented campaign showcases this season’s handbag offering, including the new J Marc Shoulder Bag, the re-edition of the Classic Q Collection, and the launch of M-Archives, which is a curated selection of beloved vintage styles from seasons past. Gordon and Moore have a long and rich history with Jacobs’ eponymous brand: Gordon, a longtime muse of Marc’s, first modeled for the label in a 1998 campaign and later starred in the Fall 2015 campaign alongside Moore. Full circle!

Nordstrom to honor Virgil Abloh with their upcoming pop-up

Nordstrom is dedicating its latest New Concepts@Nordstrom shop to the legendary late designer Virgil Abloh. Tomorrow, the retailer, in-partnership with Abloh’s estate, will reveal the space which is dubbed “Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities.” The pop-up will offer merchandise from several of his creative endeavors in fashion, art, and culture, such as pieces from his own apparel brand Off-White, his creative studio Alaska Alaska, art store Canary Yellow, and his “Figures of Speech” exhibition, which is currently on display at the Brooklyn Museum through January 29, 2023. More specifically, the shop will feature both men’s and women’s ready to wear, shoes, and accessories, including an exclusive capsule from Off-White with embroidered T-shirts and hoodies, varsity jackets, track pants, dresses, sweatshirts, and more. Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities will be available online and at 15 Nordstrom locations across the country, including the New York store.

Jason Wu Launches limited-edition home collection with AllModern

Another designer continuing his love affair with the home category? That would be Jason Wu, who has collaborated with the Boston-based modern furniture retailer AllModern. The limited-edition collection, AllModern x Jason Wu, which is designed by the NYFW mainstay, features signature rugs, throws, and pillows, which are available now exclusively at AllModern.com and at the AllModern retail store in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The collection exudes timeless modernity, as it integrates both mid-century modern and Scandinavian influences and features stripes, unique textures, abstract patterns, and geometric lines. Rugs, which range in price from $100 to $1,300 are hand-tufted from 100% wool and are offered in a range of sizes to work with any space. Pillows and throws complete the collection, with the former price at $50 to $90 and the latter from $160 to $205. Happy shopping!

Figue is holding a trunk show this weekend

Mark your cals: the beloved bohemian brand Figue, now helmed by Liz Lange, is about to kick off a trunk show Out East. Beginning Thursday August 11 and running through Wednesday August 17, the pop-up will be held at Joey Wölffer’s joyful boutique located at 11 Madison St. in Sag Harbor. And, on Friday August 12, there will even be rosé and styling available for all shoppers. See you there!

