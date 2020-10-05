We all know the resale industry is booming, but The RealReal’s new partnership with Gucci is a mega step forwards towards a circular economy. The RealReal announced details of the endeavor today, October 5, in honor of National Consignment Day.

Under this partnership, which will run through the end of the year, The RealReal will create an online vertical dedicated to pre-loved Gucci items. The section will be updated and curated every day, and will feature a mix of current, recent, special vintage, and best-selling pieces across all categories. (Men’s demand for Gucci is at an all-time high.) Some pieces will come directly from Gucci, as well as via the company’s large base of consignors nationwide.

For every Gucci purchase and consignment, the popular resale platform will also plant a tree through the nonprofit One Tree Planted; helping to mitigate climate change and replenish devastated California forests. For any brand, let alone one as massive as Gucci, it’s pretty rare to partake in such a committed resale program; a huge nod to the increasingly influential pre-loved fashion industry.

The site reveals that Gucci resale value is 2.3x stronger than average and demand is up another 19% this year. So, what should you go digging in your closets for? A spokesperson from The RealReal said that the top-selling Gucci items, in order, are the Gucci GG Leather Belt, Leather Horsebit Loafers, Silk Printed Scarves, Leather Knee-High Boots, Princetown Horsebit Mules, and the GG Canvas Belt Bag. Other classics like the Soho Disco Crossbody Bag and the Marmont Matelassé Mini Bag are also added to shoppers’ ‘obsessions’ lists on the regular.

This season, the site’s experts predict that the Marmont, Ophidia, Jackie, Arli, and Padlock bags; as well as the Ace, Rhyton, Screener sneakers, and logo-centric shoes are going to be mega popular for resale: so plan your Fall Winter purchases accordingly!

