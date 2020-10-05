Dolly Parton Considering Playboy Magazine Shoot for Her 75th Birthday

Dolly Parton might soon be working 9 to 5 on the set of a Playboy photo shoot. Page Six reports Parton is considering posing for the iconic men’s title to celebrate her 75th birthday in January. She confirmed the news during an interview on Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on Radio 5 Live. “Yeah, I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside,” she said. “So, yeah, we’ve talked about it.”

Parton appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1978 but was not naked for the inside spread. She wore the signature Playboy bunny outfit and ears for the cover. She has turned down numerous offers from the publication to pose nude.

The country superstar is keeping busier than ever. Last week she got a jump on the holidays with the release of a Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. It’s her first holiday release in 30 years and features duets with Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and Willie Nelson. Parton has also launched a holiday collaboration with Williams Sonoma. Williams Sonoma. The new line features all things red, white and green, and includes items ranging from a ready-made gingerbread house to a baking kit with Parton inspired-cookie cutters to oven mitts and potholders. She will also appear as an angel (obviously) in a brand-new holiday musical, Christmas on the Square, for Netflix in November. This is everything the world needs right now.

