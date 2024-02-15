Brand To Know: Falguni Shane Peacock Wowed At NYFW

All things exquisite were served at the recent Falguni Shane Peacock Fall Winter 2024 runway show, titled Forward Momentum: Chapter 20. The collection marked a milestone moment for the brand, celebrating two decades of innovation, elegance, and passionate craftsmanship. With the unveiling of this offering, the fashion house celebrates its glorious past while also looking towards a promising future. And for Falguni and Shane Peacock, the duo behind the label, ‘Forward Momentum’ is more than a concept—it is a continuation of momentum that will culminate into a legacy that lasts for years.

The edgy designs by the Peacocks have been seen on many a red carpet, with their elaborate pieces often worn by A listers like Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Fergie, Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna—to name just a few! After finding major fame as a homegrown luxury brand in India, they have now made a successful comeback to the New York Fashion Week scene, even onboarding internationally-acclaimed stylist Law Roach as the creative director as they make their mark on this market.

See some standout looks from Falguni Shane Peacock’s FW ’24 runway show ‘Forward Momentum – Chapter 20’ below:

Runaway Images: Courtesy of Falguni Shane Peacock & Gerardo Somoza

Watch the full collection here:



