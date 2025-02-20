Tapestry Sells Stuart Weitzman To Caleres For $105 Million

Stuart Weitzman will be sold to Caleres by parent company Tapestry—which also owns Coach and Kate Spade New York—for $105 million, according to Business of Fashion. Weitzman will join Caleres’ roster of footwear brands, which includes Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Allen Edmonds, Dr. Scholl’s, Veronica Beard, Vince, Naturalizer, LifeStride, Famous Footwear, Blowfish Malibu, Vionic, and Rykä. The ownership swap follows 2024’s blocked merger between Tapestry and Capri Holdings, which the Federal Trade Commission sued on the basis of reduced market competition. It also arrives on the heels of Weitzman’s recent starry campaigns, featuring Issa Rae, Mark Consuelos, Christy Turlington Burns, Lucy Liu, Aly Raisman, and Ming Xi.

London Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 Shows Begin!

London Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 season has officially begun! Held in the UK from February 20 to 24, the newest slate of shows starts today with Harris Reed, Central Saint Martins, Fashion Hong Kong, Helen Anthony, and Justin Cassin. Afterwards, guests will disperse across parties by Pandora, W Hotel, Selfridge’s, Saul Nash, Studio Nicholson, Wolf & Badger, 1664 Blanc, Blue Nude, and E.L.V. Denim. Throughout the week, keep an eye out for new collections from labels including S.S. Daley, Noon by Noor, Temperley London, Richard Quinn, Dilara Findikoglu, Malan Breton, Roksanda, Emilia Wickstead, Chet Lo, Simone Rocha, Conner Ives, Erdem, Kent & Curwen, Ashish, Malone Souliers, and Burberry!

Stella Maxwell & Charlie Hunnam Sharpen Up For Mackage’s Spring Campaign

Stay warm! Stella Maxwell and actor Charlie Hunnam certainly are in Mackage’s new Spring 2025 campaign, “Nature In Motion.” Themed around the balance between elegance and functionality, the pair traverse a formal garden while outfitted in the brand’s latest wares. Expect an assortment of cozy shackets, parkas, coats, jackets, and smooth leather outerwear in tonal neutral hues, perfect for chicly defying the early springtime chill. You can discover the full collection now on Mackage.com.

Conan O’Brien Will Host The Oscars 2025—With Plenty Of Star Presenters!

As we near the peak of awards season, the Oscars have announced some of this year’s presenters! Look out for Oprah Winfrey, Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Bowen Yang, Ana de Armas, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, and June Squibb. Though they haven’t been named as presenters, 2024 Oscar winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will all be in attendance as well and will likely present. Nominees including Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, Zoe Saldaña, Monica Barbaro, Isabella Rossellini, Kieran Culkin, Yura Borisov, Mindy Kaling, and Jeremy Strong,

Cynthia Erivo Will Host The 2025 Tony Awards

Cynthia Erivo is returning to Broadway—though not how you might think! The acclaimed actress—who’s also a Tony winner herself—will take the stage as the host of the 2025 Tony Awards, according to Entertainment Weekly. This year’s ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8, honoring Broadway’s top performances and productions of the 2024-2025 season. However, nominations won’t be announced until May 1—though we’re anticipating nods for Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Sadie Sink, Audra McDonald, and Cole Escola. Stay tuned!

Baum und Pferdgarten Hosts A Chic Dinner At American Bar!

Cheers! Scandinavian brand Baum und Pfergarten brought a fashionable crowd to American Bar to celebrate its 25th birthday, as well as its Fall ‘225 “Heart Beats” collection shown at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Guests mingled with cocktails before settling into a spread that included chopped salad, cacio e pepe, chicken, pasta, and cookie sandwiches. The night’s stylish attendees included Natalie Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Katya Tolstova, Irina Gretchko, Freya Drohan, Anahita Moussavian, Kayla Curtis-Evans, Ella Snyder, Gabriel Perez Silva, Anaa Saber, Linh Niller Skvortsova, Danielle Naer, Ana Tess, Sophia Li, Tori López, Jessica Neises, Clara Matz, Benjamin Rønnow, and Cuinn Casey.

