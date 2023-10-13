MediaNews

Daily Media: Vogue.com’s New Editor, And More Moves To Peruse

by Freya Drohan
Angelina Jolie for Vogue (Courtesy)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Chloe Malle is now editor at Vogue.com.

2. Christina Pendarvis is now co-CEO at Pattern Beauty.

3. JuE Wong, CEO at Olaplex, is leaving the company.

4. Lara Bogossian is now VP, PR and communications at The Standard Hotels group.

5. JR Heffner is now PR manager, North America at Adidas.

6. Ashley Kusuma is now senior manager of VIP and public relations at RAILS.

7. Marion Carroll is now account executive at Michele Marie PR.

8. There have been several promotions at Agentry PR. Sally Ruan is now director. Conner Wynn and Mia Ersher are now account executives. Michelle Lujan is also joining the company as a junior account executive.

9. Selmin Arat Latz is now senior vice president at Small Girls PR. Molly Masi is now associate director at the company and Jessica Fischberg is now senior account executive.

Plus! 

10. PURPLE is now representing the Latin American Fashion Awards.

11. BPCM is now representing Brother’s Bond Bourbon.

12. Krupp Group is now representing Sidney Garber.

13. KMJR.World is now representing Yniq.

14. Natalie Bless is now representing Love and Pebble.

15. Austin Smedstad is now representing Ample hair restoration

16. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing BURGEON.

17. Bella Public Relations is now representing Kryolan Professional Make-Up.

