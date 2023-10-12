Bienvenue stateside, Coperni. Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant’s buzzy Parisian brand (yes, the one behind those glass handbags and that spray painted dress on Bella Hadid) are celebrating their inaugural pop-up in the US, with the opening of a dedicated retail moment at Nordstrom’s NYC flagship.

To mark the milestone, the duo hosted an intimate dinner with women’s fashion director Rickie De Sole at European-style Noho eatery, Raf’s. Addressing the room, Vaillant reflected on the “American dream” of it all, recalling when he and Meyer lived in Manhattan while working for Balenciaga earlier in their careers. (The now-married partners would then go on to work at Chanel and lead Courrèges as co-creative directors before launching Coperni to the sound of a back-to-back ANDAM Creative Label Prize and LVMH Prize in 2014/2015.)

To begin the evening, guests filtered into the Raf’s dining room, enjoying martinis and snapping pics of the Coperni-esque silver candle holders and sculptural bowls filled with branded matches. A family-style meal to follow included the French-Italian restaurant’s most popular dishes, such as marinated olives, little gem salad, Jambon de Bayonne with Parmigiano Reggiano, rigatoni, and dry-aged Cote de Bouef.

Among those wearing pieces from the new ready to wear collection were Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Leyna Bloom, Alex Consani, Tina Leung, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Chloe Wise. Also in attendance were Ethan James Green, Heidi Bivens, Jason Rembert, Sam Lobban, Julie Gilhart, Solange Franklin, and Rajni Jacques.

The pop-up is open now through November 5.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.