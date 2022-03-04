Roger Dubuis Celebrates Opening Of Soho Residence With a Major Bash—And Busta Rhymes!

If you felt like every Instagram Story you saw last night on your feed had a red hue, it’s because everyone had descended on the newly-unveiled Roger Dubuis Soho Residence on Wooster Street. To celebrate, the Swiss luxury brand brought together a crowd that included Dr. Woo (who recently collaborated with the watchmaker on eight one-of-a-king $160,000 timepieces!), DJ Jazzy Jeff, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe. What a time!

Those in attendance mingled and got familiar with the space while drinking Lobos Tequila cocktails, Red Bull, and Hampton Water Rose. Keeping the upbeat crowd even more energized was DJ BMAJR. CEO Nicola Andreatta and CMO Sadry Keiser were also in town to explain the concept behind the Soho Residence. If you’re wondering about the mind-blowing repertoire of cars on display, it’s thanks to a partnership between Roger Dubuis and TheArsenale; a marketplace and platform dedicated to the future of mobility by bringing together brands and designers to transform the motion universe.

Of the Soho Residence, Keiser said: “Freedom, madness and pleasure, this is what Roger Dubuis is about. Thanks to our New Roger Dubuis ReDZone Residency our Maison is able to bring those ingredients to New York, offering our community the most exciting way to experience Hyper Horology. We are paying tribute to the Big Apple’s energy and its hyper creativity with a genuine and exclusive piece of Art; the Excalibur Soho Monobalancier.”

Also in attendance on the evening were Garrett Neff, Sophie Sumner, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Katya Tolstova, Niyo Malik, Zach Weiss, Noah Neiman, Keke Lindgard, Douglas Joseph, Carrie Berk, ing Yang, Megan Fang, Amran Hassan, Brian Griffin, Sergio Zapata, and many more.

Images: BFA

