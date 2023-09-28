Shoe Brands To Check Out At Atlanta Apparel This October

Atlanta Apparel is back at Americas Mart from October 10-14, showcasing Spring Summer 2024, as well as Holiday/Winter immediates and Resort lines. Before you head to the trade show floor to place your buy, here are five footwear labels you simply can’t miss.

Superga

Superga has been creating the quintessential white sneaker since 1911—so you know that these pairs have got the time-honored seal of approval when it comes to quality, comfort, and reliability. As of late, the brand has been keeping up with the zeitgeist by advancing its sustainability mission, launching collaborations, and enlisting buzzy campaign stars like Tina Kunakey, Hailey Bieber, and Iris Law.

Sam Edelman

Sure, ballet flats might be trending now—but this brand was the OG when it came to pretty flats. Previously a recipient of the Daily’s Fashion Innovator of the Year accolade at the annual Fashion Media Awards, Edelman and his wife Libby, who is the company’s fashion director and the designer’s perennial muse, turn out hit after hit each season when it comes to everything from the trend-driven to the all-time classics.

Marc Fisher

CT/NYC-based Marc Fisher knows its way around a good shoe. Whether you’re after penny loafers, lug-sole boots, neon-hued sandals, or sparkly platforms, you can guarantee you’ll find it here.

Dolce Vita

One of social media creators’ favorite shoe brands, Dolce Vita makes pretty pairs that’ll guarantee viral Instagram posts. Don’t believe us? Just check out their tagged posts for inspo.

LOCI

What do Gwyneth Paltrow and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have in common? Their love for LOCI, of course! These vegan sneakers are becoming increasingly prevalent—and for good reason, they use repurposed ocean and land plastic while so you can feel better about your choices, while enjoying their comfortable fit and minimalist guise.

