April Buying Week is debuting soon, featuring Fall 2025 collections across Atlanta Apparel, Formal Markets, and the Spring Gift & Home Market. From April 1-4, next season’s lineup of home goods, fashion, and more will debut at AmericasMart Atlanta for buyers—including plenty of footwear brands. From contemporary to affordable, there’s a variety of aesthetics and accompanying styles you’ll want to peruse! Below, we gathered the top labels to keep an eye out for during the springtime event.

Sam Edelman

Renowned for his approachable take on trendy styles, Sam Edelman‘s brand has been a footwear industry leader since it was founded in 2004. Today, Edelman’s repertoire has expanded with clothing, handbags, and belts. However, shoes are still the brand’s main focal point—as seen in its most recent spring collection, which features kitten-heeled pumps, embellished ballet flats, colorful low-top sneakers, espadrilles, and more.

Marc Fisher

A top brand to know in the affordable footwear space, Marc Fisher‘s versatile styles are ideal for fashionistas who want more bang for their buck. The label’s contemporary collections include a range of silhouettes, from strappy sandals to office-ready pumps. However, Fisher’s extensive shoe assortment is further boosted by its seasonal edits and light-hearted aesthetics, spawning silhouettes like striped platforms, cross-strapped slides, and more.

Blowfish Malibu

Effortless style is core to Blowfish Malibu. This brand’s budget-friendly lineup of everyday styles is crafted with a dash of relaxed, California style—which is certain to bring anyone’s wardrobe a bohemian ease. Blowfish’s lineup of soft women’s boots, lightweight sandals, and sneakers have made the brand one to watch—in addition to its coordinating breezy range of children’s footwear.

Matisse

Matisse‘s trendy footwear has made it a top brand in the affordable shoe market. Founded in 2001, the brand’s since expanded to create collections combining comfort with a fashion-forward attitude. Woven platform sandals, chic ballet flats, booties, and a variety of flat sandals and loafers are key for the brand, whose collections feature versatile hues and textures that can be worn from day to night with ease.

All Black

All Black‘s modern, sophisticated designs embrace classic styles with both nostalgic and modern spins. The Italian label’s latest launches include woven Oxford-style flats, cutout mesh sneakers, and lug-soled heeled sandals, providing innovative options for any taste.

