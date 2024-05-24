This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Sarika Rastogi is now head of marketing and communications at MCM.

2. Stefano Tonchi is now editorial director at Harper’s Bazaar Italia.

3. Nicolas Bon is now CEO at Richemont.

4. Vincent Reynes is now CEO at Fred.

5. Terry Boyle is now CEO at Trove. Gayle Tait and the company have parted ways.

6. Justin Picicci is now chief financial officer at Ralph Lauren. Jane Nielsen and the company have parted ways.

7. Sophie McElligott is now chief marketing officer at Dazed Media.

8. Tiffani Carter is now chief marketing officer at Pattern Beauty.

9. Rickie De Sole is now a board member at Vestiaire Collective.

10. Dr. Roberta Del Campo is now chief medical officer at Skin Laundry.

11. Marisa Petrarca is now contributing news editor at NewBeauty.

12. Stixx Matthews is now an editor and consultant at Boy Beat.

13. Hanna Mordekhai is now assistant editor at Fleishigs.

14. Claire Ryan is now VIP and influencer coordinator at Ferragamo.

15. Caroline Bates is now account supervisor at Battalion Public Relations.

16. Marita Owens is now creative operations coordinator at SHADOW.

17. Claudia Barnard and No. 29 have parted ways.

18. Marina Morrison-Keiler and St. John have parted ways.

20. L52 Communications is now representing Jacquemus in the United Kingdom.

21. KCD is now representing Veronica de Piante.

22. Katherine Brooks is now representing WISKII Active.

23. Ergot is now representing Hedy Martinelli.

24. Mega Mega Projects is now representing LÖF.

25. ESPR is now representing Shondel.

26. MVPR is now representing Herbal Face Food.

27. First and Last PR is now representing Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils.

28. SEEN Group is now representing Ebb Ocean Club.

29. Moxie Communications Group is now representing Jordan’s Skinny Mixes.

30. Mischief Media Group is now representing Tremble for PR and celebrity relations.

31. Magrino is now representing Stetson, Staining Whiskey, Töst, and Cocktail Kingdom.

32. Bacchus Agency is now representing August.

33. MMG Artists is now representing photographer Alicja Zalewska.

34. Jacob Elordi is now a brand ambassador for Bottega Veneta.

35. Emma Roberts is now a global brand ambassador for Kiko Milano.

36. Cai Xukun is now a global brand ambassador for Versace.

