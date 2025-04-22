This week’s column by Darren Kennedy is serving up style, scalp care, and the ultimate dining experience! From Kate Hudson’s Hollywood hat trick to Desert 5 Spot’s Wrangler takeover at Stagecoach and Nobu’s new restaurant at Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort, there’s plenty to love this week.

Kate Hudson’s Big Beauty (and Hollywood) Hat Trick

They say good things come in threes—and Kate Hudson is living proof! First up, her hit Netflix series Running Point is coming back for season 2 (if you haven’t watched it yet, add it to your queue ASAP!). Plus, her new film Song Sung Blue—a feel-good drama with Hugh Jackman about a Neil Diamond tribute act—which just got a U.S. release date of Christmas Day 2025! Consider our cozy, nostalgic holiday movie plans sorted! But that’s not all: Hudson’s got another radiant reason to celebrate, having been named global celebrity ambassador for healthy haircare brand Joico—which has championed nourished, healthy hair for 50 years!

As the face of Joico’s landmark anniversary campaign—fittingly titled “Redefining Healthy Hair. Since Forever.”—Hudson spotlights a new era of hair wellness that starts at the scalp. At the center of the brand’s fresh approach is its Scalp Vitality Replenishing Essence, a microbiome-friendly mist designed to soothe, hydrate, and rebalance the scalp’s protective barrier. The Essence is the perfect base for refreshed and revived hair, whether you’re recovering from a sweaty workout or a sizzling blow dry, indicative of the sweeping trend dubbed the “skinification of the scalp.” But, let’s be honest: if there’s anyone we trust to lead that charge with glossy, California-girl hair and effortless charm, it’s Hudson! Healthy hair, a holiday movie, and a Netflix hit? Consider her booked, busy, and beautifully balanced.

Stagecoach Just Got a Whole Lot Cooler, Thanks to Desert 5 Spot’s Wrangler Takeover

If you’re dusting off your boots and heading to the desert for Stagecoach this weekend, consider this your unofficial heads-up: Desert 5 Spot is back! This year, the splashy LA rooftop bar has reunited with Wrangler for their Wrangler Wranch pop-up at the country music festival—which is known as one of the most fun and stylish spots to cool off between sets. This year’s Wrangler Wranch pops up from Thursday to Sunday, featuring live music, refreshing ice-cold drinks, exclusive merch and plenty of denim at its custom denim bar! Plus, keep an eye out for meet-and-greets with rising stars like Carter Faith, John Morgan, and Alexandra Kay.

As for other happenings? We hear there’s a private Patrón party to kick off the weekend (don’t worry, the right people will find it), and the now-iconic Swimsuits & Cowboy Boots pool party is back to close the festival on Sunday. The social scene will unfold alongside a stacked lineup featuring Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, plus performances from Lana Del Rey, Nelly, Shaboozey, and more. See you in the desert!

Nobu Maui: A Culinary Paradise with a Touch of Luxury

Maui’s iconic luxury beachfront resort, Grand Wailea, has opened doors to the island’s first Nobu restaurant. Designed by the Rockwell Group, the Japanese-Peruvian hotspot’s new 13,000 square-feet outpost blends the island’s lush, open beauty with Nobu’s signature modern aesthetics—complete with breathtaking ocean views. Curated by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the menu includes beloved favorites like sushi and sashimi, elevated with Peruvian and Brazilian flavors—plus exclusive Maui offerings that showcase local seafood, fruits, and herbs, adding a fresh twist to the dining experience. The perfect combo of exceptional cuisine & stunning design!

For more special moments and happenings, you can find Darren on Instagram.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.