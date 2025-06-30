The Daily Darren: Jonathan Bailey’s Martini Man Moment, Style Icons & Summer Heat!

Summer’s in full swing and the style set is serving. Jonathan Bailey is giving full-on Martini Man energy in Puglia, Clase Azul is toasting tradition with a smoky twist at the Pendry West Manhattan, and Cali Mykonos just got a zesty new fashion facelift courtesy of Missoni’s iconic zigzags. From poolside cocktails to designer beach loungers, it’s clear—if you’re not sipping, spritzing, or sunning in style, you’re simply not doing summer right.

Jonathan Bailey Is the New Martini Man—and We’re Thirsty

Let’s raise a (spritz-filled) glass to the summer’s most charming ambassador: Jonathan Bailey, who’s just been named the new face of Martini. Yes, that Martini—the 162-year-old Italian aperitivo brand with more cool-factor than your nonna’s garden party. And let’s just say, Bailey wears the title very well. Draped in Dolce & Gabbana and sporting those now-iconic “slutty little glasses,” the Bridgerton, Wicked, and Jurassic World: Rebirth star brings a cheeky confidence to the role, following in the very stylish footsteps of George Clooney and Jude Law. Shot in sun-soaked Puglia, the campaign—styled by celeb fave Emma Jade Morrison—is all about easy glamour, flirty energy, and the drink of the season: the Martini Bianco Spritz.

Whether or not the Bond rumors are true (and we have our fingers crossed), Bailey is clearly on a roll—and now, he’s got the aperitivo to match. So if you’re looking for your summer style and sipping inspo, take a page from Jonathan’s book: throw on a linen shirt, add some sultry specs, and don’t forget the spritz. Bellissimo!

Missoni Lands in Mykonos—And It’s a Match Made in Mediterranean Heaven

File this under chic summer getaways: Cali Mykonos, the luxury boutique hotel perched on the eastern edge of the island, has just unveiled a gorg collaboration with none other than Missoni—marking the debut of the Missoni Resort Club in Greece and the first-ever fashion partnership for the property.

Known for its minimalist elegance and one of the longest infinity pools on the island (130 metres, if you’re counting), Cali Mykonos now comes with a bold, new twist—Missoni’s unmistakable zigzag magic. Think daybeds dressed in gradient stripes of Aegean blue, beach umbrellas reimagined in vibrant Missoni prints, and the chicest beach poofs you’ve ever lounged on. Even the towels and tote bags got the designer treatment—yes, you’ll want to take them home. It’s a high-fashion takeover that commands attention. And for a hotel that continues to hold its own against the global names muscling into Mykonos, this collaboration is proof that independent vision and authenticity can outshine even the biggest names.

Clase Azul’s Latest Tequila Is Smoke, Fire, and Artistry in a Glass

There’s tequila—and then there’s Clase Azul. The Mexican luxury house, long celebrated for its sculptural decanters and impossibly smooth pours, has just unveiled its latest icon: Clase Azul Tequila Blanco Ahumado, a beautifully smoky, ultra-refined take on tradition. This isn’t just a new release—it’s a reimagining of ancestral methods. Cooked low and slow in firewood-lit earth pits lined with volcanic stone, the blue agave hearts are gently transformed by heat that never quite touches the flame. Inspired by mezcal techniques but made to honour the singular nature of tequila. The result? A spirit that balances heritage and innovation in every sip.

To mark the launch, Clase Azul and The Pendry Manhattan West hosted an intimate dinner where guests and friends of the brand gathered for an exclusive tasting of the new icon against a backdrop of warm lighting, rich textures, and plenty of spirited conversation. If you needed proof that tequila can be both luxurious and deeply soulful—this was it. Of course, it wouldn’t be Clase Azul without a jaw-dropping bottle. The semi-opaque glass evokes swirling smoke; the textured black base nods to the volcanic rocks that fire the agave; and the copper accents give a subtle wink to the stills where the magic happens. Call it a conversation piece, a collector’s dream, or simply a damn good drink—this is tequila at its most thoughtful and artful. Salud!